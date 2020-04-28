Congress cites RTI response to allege that the government waived Rs 68,607 crore from bank loan defaulters | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Modi government has waived Rs 68,607 crore from the top 50 bank loan defaulters, including Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya, Congress alleged Tuesday, citing an RTI response from the Reserve Bank of the India (RBI).

Congress also alleged that the government gave up loans worth Rs 6.66 lakh crore from 2014 to September 2019.

Congressman Rahul Gandhi said he had asked in parliament for the names of the top 50 bank loan defaulters in the country, but the finance minister did not respond. Now, the RBI has released the list that includes Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and many of BJP’s “friends”, he said.

“I asked a direct question in Parliament: Please list the names of the top 50 bank loan defaulters in the country. The finance minister declined to answer the question.”

“Now the RBI has given the names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and many of BJP’s ‘friends’ on the list of bank frauds. That is why this truth was concealed by Parliament,” Gandhi said in a Hindi tweet. .

संसद में मैंने एक सीधा सा प्रश्न पूछा था- मुझे देश के 50 सबसे बड़े बैंक चोरों के नाम बताइए। वित्तमंत्री ने जवाब… https://t.co/VWwZdEUHg5 – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1588067403000

Congressional chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala also released the list of the country’s top loan defaulters, according to RTI’s response, and demanded responses from the prime minister as to why their loans were not granted.

“This is a classic case of promoting the Modi government’s ‘cheat, cheat, and depart’ policy, which can no longer be accepted and the prime minister has to respond,” he told reporters in a video conference.

Surjewala also said that “this reflects the poorly conceived priorities and dishonest intentions of the Modi government.”

He said the entire country is fighting the coronavirus and that the government has no money to pay the states, but has the money to forgive and cancel Rs 68.307 crore from bank loan defaulters.