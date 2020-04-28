Closing news: PM Modi interacts with the CMs via video conference | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers on Monday to discuss the situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic in the country, which has been under closure since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, amid indications that the interaction would also focus on a gradual exit from the ongoing blockade.

This is Modi’s fourth interaction with state ministers since March 22 when he discussed the coronavirus situation and the steps taken, both by the Center and by states, to contain the pandemic. Two days later, on March 24, Modi announced a 21-day national blockade. He extended the lock for 19 days on April 14, the last day of the initial three-week shutdown, until May 3.

Government sources said Sunday that in addition to discussing the way forward to deal with the pandemic, the prime minister and chief ministers could also focus on a “gradual” exit from the shutdown.

In a tweet Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Modi and the chief ministers will discuss issues related to the COVID-19 situation.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address on Sunday, the prime minister said the country is in the midst of a ‘yudh’ (war) and stated that people must remain careful and take precautions.

His cautionary note came amid gradual waivers from the Center and states to revive economic activities.

“I urge you not to be overconfident. In your excessive enthusiasm, do not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, town, street, or office, it will not come now. Never make such a mistake. World experience tells us a lot in this regard, “Modi said, referring to the popular Hindi language ‘Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati’ (disaster strikes when concentration drops).

The Center and state governments have been granting gradual exemptions to boost economic activities and also to provide relief to people, as some states want more relaxation in areas that have seen few or no cases of coronavirus.

