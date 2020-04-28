Center making contradictory statements about confinement: Mamata | India News

India Top Headlines

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that the Center was making contradictory statements about the implementation of the blockade, and wanted more clarity on the recent order by the Union Interior Ministry to reopen stores.

Claiming that many states were unable to speak during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with chief ministers due to the rotation system, Banerjee said that if he had had the opportunity to have raised several questions, including the need to send core teams to Bengal .

“The Center is making contradictory statements about the blockade. There is no clarity. We are in favor of the blockade. But, on the one hand, it stresses the application of the blockade and, on the other hand, issues the order to open stores.”

“If you open stores, how would you enforce the blockade? I think the Center should come out with a clarification,” said Banerjee.

