Bengaluru Closing News: Today’s updates from your city | Bengaluru News

Update at 11 p.m.: With new guidelines on the Covid-19 blockade expected soon, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with key ministers, officials and deputy district commissioners on Monday and discussed restarting activities. economic in the state, while taking stock of the pandemic.



Update at 10.15 p.m.: Irfan, accused of being the main accused of assaulting health warriors and instigating violence in the southwestern suburb of the city on April 19, was hunted down and caught, police said Monday.

Update at 8.45 p.m.: Karnataka reported her 20th Covid-19-related death on Monday as nine new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state, bringing the total number of infections to 512. A 50-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide in a hospital here, which the health department classified as “death from a non-Covid cause.”

Update at 7.45pm: A 57-year-old man died on Monday of Covid-19 in Kalaburagi bringing the virus deaths in Karnataka to 20.

Update at 7:30 p.m.Karnataka has recorded nine new cases of Covid-19, raising the state’s count to 512, according to an official here Monday. “As of 5 p.m., 512 cases of cumulative coronaviruses have been confirmed. It includes 19 deaths and 193 discharges,” said a health official.

Update at 7.15pm: Up to 345 city journalists tested negative for coronavirus on Monday after undergoing a medical checkup at a hospital for them, a senior official said. They had been tested at Sir C V Raman General Hospital here on April 25 and the results came back negative on Monday.

Update at 5.30 p.m.: A leading private hospital in this tech city has deployed two robots to detect patients and protect health warriors from the coronavirus, one of its officials said Monday. “Miter ‘robots interact with people using speech and facial recognition and examine them for Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and cold. They also protect health warriors from infection,” said the spokesman for the Fortis Hospital to IANS here.

Update at 4.35 p.m.: Struck by the Covid-19 lockdown, taxi drivers in Bangalore have launched an online campaign called ‘Selfie with Empty Boats’ to highlight their difficulties. Demanding financial assistance, they said that at least 15,000 rupees must be deposited into their account.

Update at 4.15pm: The Karnataka government’s Sports and Youth Empowerment Department will host an online chess tournament on May 2-3, to raise funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament is being organized in partnership with Bangalore-based United Karnataka Chess Association and Mobile Premier League (MPL), a mobile gaming platform, according to a press release.

Update at 4pm: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda demanded that the Karnataka government announce a special package for farmers who are about to leave agriculture as their profession after the losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Update at 3.30 p.m.: Former Karnataka Prime Minister HD Kumaraswamy suggested imposing “Covid cess” on the ultra wealthy to compensate for the loss of income, as he called for citizen-centered measures and to reduce the cost of living, to help those affected by the blocking.

Update at 2.09pm: States’ efforts should be directed toward converting Covid-19 red zones to orange and then green zones, PM tells CM

Update at 2.08pm: The closure has yielded positive results, the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the last month and a half, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Update at 1.51pm: A 50-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Monday at the Trauma Care Center on the Victoria Hospital campus in Bangalore.

Update by ANI at 1:00 p.m.: To date, 511 positive cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, this includes 19 deaths and 188 discharges. 8 new positive cases have been reported from 5:00 PM yesterday until 12:00 noon today, says the Karnataka Government

* Karnataka is likely to add 409 cases to hit 912 by May 6 at the rate of 40 new cases each day, according to a projection from the state’s Covid-19 war room.

* Farmers struggling to find a market due to the Covid-19 crisis can sell their products directly to retail consumers at 1,800 Karnataka Milk Federation outlets across the state.

* A Bengaluru doctor has built a robot that uses ultraviolet light to deactivate the virus that causes Covid-19. UV light in specific doses is capable of inactivating microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses, thus disinfecting the air and solid surfaces.

* Karnataka social club owners want the government to allow them to liquidate liquor stocks at least two hours a day or two days a week.

* The pending exams from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences will be held the last week of July or the first week of August, depending on the situation of Covid-19.



* Orthopedist Dr. Hari Charan L would have married in the second week of May. But he postponed the special occasion and decided to continue working in the Covid-19 room of the Victoria Hospital.

* The Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), which recently received approval to conduct clinical trials for plasma therapy, will recruit 452 people for the trials at 25 centers in India.

* Taxi drivers have launched a massive protest on social media against what they call “indifference” by central and state governments over the difficulties they face due to the prolonged blockade.

* A team of researchers based at several universities and conservation organizations in nine countries, including India, Germany, the United Kingdom, Australia and the USA. The US has urged people not to mistreat bats that have been widely blamed, wrongly as researchers point out, for the genesis of the current pandemic.

* Bengaluru has become the center of manufacturing overalls (PPE or personal protective equipment) in the country, accounting for almost 50% of the 1-lakh PPE produced daily, the Center said Sunday.