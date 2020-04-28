Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 patients discharged from Kurnool district | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

to download The times of India News app for the last City News

Subscribe Start your daily mornings with the Times of India newspaper! Order now

TIRUPATI: In what could be called a major achievement for the Kurnool district administration, which has otherwise been bogged down by the sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the district every day, 24 Covid-19 patients who fully recovered from the new virus were released on Saturday.According to district collector G Veerapandian, 7 patients belonging to Kurnool, 7 patients from Nandyal, 2 patients each from Nandikotkur, Panyam and Sirvel, one patient from the Gadivemula, Dhone, Rudravaram and Atmakur areas, who were admitted to Viswabharthi Covid hospital near Kurnool made a full recovery and tested negative during the two rounds of mandatory Covid-19 screening tests performed on them.Subsequently, all 24 patients who are now well and healthy were discharged from Viswabharthi Covid hospital near Kurnool on Saturday night. So far, 31 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the district.State Covid Special Officer Ajay Jain, District Collector G Veerapandian, and patients thanked the doctors, paramedics, and sanitation staff at Viswabharthi Hospital for their efforts to successfully treat 24 COVID-19 patients against wind and tide.During an emotional shipment to the hospital, District Collector G Veerapandian delivered financial assistance of Rs from the Andhra Pradesh state government. 2000 along with some fruit for each patient on Saturday night.