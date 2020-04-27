Mohan Bhagwat: Help everyone without discrimination, work to become a self-sufficient country: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the Covid crisis | India News

India Top Headlines

NAGPUR: As the country faces the coronavirus pandemic, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warned on Sunday against India’s enemy forces taking advantage of the situation, urging everyone to help those affected without discrimination and emphasized the development of a self-sufficient economy.

“We have to be patient and calm. There should be no fear or anger as anti-Indian people can use it against the country,” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers told an online address.

Even if someone did something wrong, don’t consider everyone guilty. Some people want to misuse it, the RSS chief said in an apparent reference to incidents that involved Tablighi Jamaat members after their center in Delhi emerged as a major coronavirus access point.

How Tablighi Jamaat Gathered Leads to the Spread of Covid-19 Of the total Covid-19 cases in the country, almost 20 percent have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) meeting. In addition, 19 people connected to the meeting have died in different states and the number of victims is likely to increase. Telangana reported nine deaths, Delhi, Maharashtra and J&K reported two deaths each. The event was attended by several foreign delegates.

Calling on Sangh workers to serve people without discrimination, he said those who need help “are ours.”

“It is our duty to help in this time of crisis. The 130 crore Indians are ours,” he said.

Stressing that RSS is active during the shutdown in the form of relief activities, the Sangh chief said: “We should continue the relief work until the threat of this pandemic ends completely.”

Bhagwat said that India managed this pandemic effectively as the government and people responded proactively to the crisis.

He said that a new development model must be developed that makes the country self-sufficient.

People should use ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) assets as much as possible, he said.

