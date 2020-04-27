India’s fight against coronavirus is people-driven: Prime Minister Modi in ‘Mann ki Baat’ speech | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday that India’s “people-led” battle against COVID-19 is the only way for the country to overcome the pandemic, and called on people to avoid any complacency that they will not be infected by the coronavirus because so far it has not affected the places where they live or work.

In his monthly broadcast of ‘Mann ki Baat’, Modi said the country is in the midst of a ‘yudh’ (war) and stated that people must remain careful and take precautions.



Your cautionary note comes in the context of Union government and sets relaxing lockdown rules to revive economic activities.

“I urge you not to be overconfident. In your excessive enthusiasm, do not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, town, street, or office, it will not reach you now. Never make such a mistake. says a lot about it, “he said.

Modi referred to a popular Hindi language ‘Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati’ (the accident occurs when caution is reduced) to state his point.

In his 30-minute speech, Modi praised states, emergency workers and civil society groups for their contribution to the fight against the pandemic, and said that the resolution displayed by the people of the country has led to the beginning of a transformation. with companies, offices, educational institutions, medical sector rapidly experiencing new changes.

With the country closed since midnight on March 24, he said that India’s battle against the pandemic will be discussed when the world discusses the crisis later.

“India’s fight against the coronavirus is people-driven in the strictest sense of the term. Along with the people, the government and the administration are also fighting it … This is the only way we can beat the virus “, said.

Quoting a Sanskrit shloka, he said. “Fire, debt, and disease, if taken lightly, grow back at the first opportunity, assuming dangerous proportions, so it is important to treat them fully. Therefore, in excess of enthusiasm, there should be no negligence. We will always have to be cautious. ”

Praising the contribution of people in terms of helping the poor with food and medicine, he compared the exercise to ‘mahayagya’ in which everyone is eager to contribute.

“We are fortunate that today the entire country, each and every citizen of the country, every person is a soldier in this battle and also leads the battle,” he said.

India’s decision to export the drugs needed by various countries, including developed nations, has won praise from world leaders, Modi said, noting that it did so as part of its ethics.

The prime minister said wearing masks will now be part of a civilized society, and he also called on people to stop spitting in public places, saying it was time to get rid of this “bad habit” once and for all.

This will not only increase our basic hygiene standards, but will also help prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, he said.

The health crisis, Modi said, has caused the world to pay special attention to the Indian heritage of yoga and ayurveda as people seek them out to boost their immunity.

Modi expressed confidence that the world will recognize the importance of India’s traditional medicine system in the same way that it adopted yoga, and regretted that hundreds of years of foreign rule have caused Indians to be unaware of their own strengths. .

Everyone in this battle is fighting according to one’s ability and ability, and altruism has gained strength in recent years, Modi said, stating that he bowed to this sentiment.

He asked people to join ‘covidwarriors.gov.in’, a digital platform that links volunteers, health professionals, representatives of civil society and local government with each other to take over the relief work.

More than 1.25 million crore are already part of this portal, he said.

Airlines have logged a distance of more than three kilometers per kilometer under the “Lifeline Udan” project to deliver more than five hundred tons of medical supplies to different parts of the country, while the railways have been running more than 100 package trains in close proximity. of 60 routes, additional Modi.

He also greeted people in Akshaya-Tritiya and noted that Ramzan’s holy month had also started.

“We should pray more than ever that before the Eid celebration the world gets rid of the coronavirus and we celebrate Eid with enthusiasm and joy as in the past,” Modi said, urging people to adhere to local government guidelines.

The pandemic, he noted, has changed the way festivals are celebrated around the world, including India.

People recently observed many festivals such as the Bihu New Year, Baisakhi, Puthandu, Vishu and Odia while staying indoors, he said.

The fight against the epidemic has also given people a new perspective to look at the world around them with the importance of neighborhood health workers and merchants performing like never before, he said.

People used to think negatively of the police, but a humane and sensitive aspect of the police has now emerged when uniformed personnel have been helping those in need, he added.

The prime minister hoped for good news in the fight against the coronavirus during his next episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, usually the last Sunday of each month.

He reiterated his advice to people to keep a distance of two yards from each other to stay healthy.

“Keep a two-yard distance and stay healthy. ‘Gaz doori, bahut hai zaroori,'” he said.

