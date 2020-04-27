Andhra Pradesh: Make the supply of fruit bowls permanent, says CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said Thursday that the idea of ​​selling fruit bowls for 100 rupees in an innovative move and called on officials to continue supplies permanently. Each fruit bowl consists of 8 bananas, 5 oranges, 5 lemons, 1 papaya and 1 musk melon.Such decisions will help producers and ordinary people, he said. He said the bowl should include all available seasonal fruits, which increases immunity, and officials should try to reach as many people as possible.He made this observation while reviewing the purchase of agricultural and horticultural crops with senior officials at the camp office on Thursday. The Prime Minister ordered them to ensure that farmers did not suffer due to the blockade. He asked them to investigate the farmers’ complaints and take appropriate action.He appealed to farmers to call 1902 to file their complaints, if any. He said that farmers could also talk about the prices that merchants offer for their products. Jaganmohan Reddy promised to investigate all such complaints without delay.Officials informed the prime minister that they have been distributing purchased bananas in the Kadapa and Anantapur districts in different rythu bazaars.