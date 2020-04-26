manav-rachna-announces-mrnat-online-for-admission-to-its-ug-courses

India Top Headlines

In today’s age, where everything is rapidly transforming and entering a digital platform, entrance exams are no exception. Manav Rachna Educational Institutions has announced the dates of its annual aptitude exam, which is the benchmark qualifier for admission to its undergraduate programs. Thousands of students across the country try the MRNAT exam every year.

Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test 2020 (MRNAT 2020) is a national entrance test for admission to various UG and PG programs at Manav Rachna University (MRU) and the Manav Rachna International Research and Studies Institute (MRIIRS). The online exam for admission to undergraduate programs in Manav Rachna (except B. Arch and BDS) will take place across the country on May 2 and 3, 2020.



MRNAT 2020 is a 90-minute multiple-choice test that covers general aptitude questions (logical and arithmetic reasoning, general English, general awareness). Admission to more than 100 specialized courses in engineering, law, geology, education, computer applications, information technology, design, interior design, psychology, health and related sciences, physiotherapy, nutrition and dietetics, behavioral and social sciences, studies Business, Commerce, Hotel Management, Media Studies and Humanities, among others, can be leveraged through a successful score on MRNAT 2020.

The University offers some very futuristic courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud, DevOps and Automation, Cyber ​​Security and Threat Intelligence, Intelligent Manufacturing and Automation, Graphics and Game Technology, Embedded System and VLSI, Forensic Analysis, Business Analysis and Internet of Things. The model of synergistic relationship between institutions and industry has influenced the culture of innovation and academic delivery. Manav Rachna has partnered with Xebia, IBM and QuickHeal for the academic delivery of industry veterans to deliver the Industry 4.0 courses. Experts from Xebia Academy, QuickHeal Academy, Altair Engineering, Mitsubishi and IBM, among others, give conferences in collaboration with faculty members.

Merit at Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) 2020 will also make students eligible for scholarships. Students who earn 90 percent or more will be eligible for a 100% scholarship. Students earning 80 – 89.99 percent at MRNAT 2020 will be eligible for a 50% scholarship under Utkarsh (if they take admission between April 1 and May 31) and a 25% scholarship under Uttam (for students that enter between June 1 and July 31).

The last date for

request UG programs

Under MRNAT 2020 it is April 30, 2020.



A simple mantra of success on any exam is Practice, Practice and More Practice, which gives you the idea of ​​what to expect, the tricks and techniques that in turn will improve your chances of deciphering it. To make it easier for applicants to test their speed and accuracy before trying the MRNAT 2020 online in May, Manav Rachna has also introduced a

Free MRNAT 2020 Mock

prepared by Manav Rachna’s team of experienced and qualified teachers.

The entire admissions process, including the expert advisory session, GD / PI, enrollment entrance exam itself, has been seamlessly woven into the online platform to ensure students can choose an informed career and pursue a course of your choice in the top position Universities Manav Rachna. For more details,

Click here

.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Manav Rachna by Times Internet Spotlight team.