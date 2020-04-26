Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Nearby self-contained stores have opened, including those that sell clothing, mobile phones, hardware and stationery, but those located in markets, shopping malls and containment areas and Covid areas -19 will continue to be closed until May 3. Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 rose to 779 and the number of cases rose to 24,942 across the country, registering an increase of 56 deaths and 1,490 cases since Friday night, according to the Union health ministry .

Here are the best developments:



one India

The MHA said that in rural areas, all stores except those in one or more brand shopping malls can open. The opening of restaurants, hairdressers and hairdressers will not be allowed, since these services provide and do not fall under the store category.

The average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in the country is 9.1 days from now and from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am, India recorded a six percent growth in new cases, which is the The lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said on Saturday.

Union states and territories have been asked to suspend the use of Covid-19 antibody rapid test kits until the Indian Council for Medical Research rechecks their accuracy, official sources said.

The distribution of free pulses to 20 million PDS households across the country will accelerate in the first week of May, as the massive operation and transportation of 5.88 lakh tons of pulses for the same is underway, the government said .

The Railways plans to deploy hands-free toilets at all of its stations, field units and hospitals to protect its employees and passengers from coronavirus infection.

To simplify the process of issuing electronic passes for providers of essential goods and services during closure, the eGov foundation has launched the Covid e-Pass system, which is expected to reduce the operational burden on government officials.

Pravasi Legal Cell, an NGO, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking instructions for the central government to take appropriate measures to recover the mortal remains of Indian citizens who died abroad from diseases unrelated to Covid-19.

two state

Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there are 92 coronavirus hotspots in the national capital, but that the entire city is not a hotspot. Delhi has so far witnessed 2,514 cases of coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh: 157 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the statewide total to 1,778.

Bihar: Five more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 228.

Karnataka: Covid-19 infections reached the 500 mark in Karnataka as 26 new positive cases were confirmed, including one journalist.

Punjab: 10 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Punjab, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 308.

J&K: Forty new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir, with a total of 494.

Kerala: Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported by Kerala, bringing the total number of infected people in the state to 457.

Chhattisgarh: Two Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Raipur city of Chhattisgarh after recovery. With 32 people recovering from the deadly infection, the state has five active cases as of now.

Puduchery: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Puducherry, bringing the count to four.

Meghalaya: One Covid-19 patient has died in Meghalaya while 11 others have been affected by the disease so far.

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases crossed the 1000 mark in Andhra Pradesh reaching 1,016, while 61 more tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Jharkhand: Four people tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 63.

Rajasthan: Two new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, bringing the total number of infected people in the State to 2,061.

Ladakh: The Union territory has only four active cases and the condition of these Covid-19 patients is now stable.

Tamil Nadu: One death and 66 new positive coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1821.

West Bengal: The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 423.

Himachal Pradesh: The state has so far reported 40 cases of Covid-19, of which 15 are active.

Chandigarh: A new positive coronavirus case has been reported in Chandigarh today, bringing the total number of cases on Union territory to 28.

Madhya Pradesh: So far, 1,945 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and 99 people have lost their lives.