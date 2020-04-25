ways-machine-learning-is-helping-us-fight-the-viral-pandemic-and-why-it-is-important-to-learn-ml-right-now

India Top Headlines

Identify who is most at risk. Diagnosing patients, Develop medications faster Find existing medications that can help Predict the spread of the disease, Better understand viruses, Map of where the viruses come from, and Predict the next pandemic.

The role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in today’s world cannot be underestimated or overlooked. In fact, this area of ​​science has become indispensable for the times in which we live. Look at the current picture: Viral pandemics are a serious threat. COVID-19 is not the first, and it will not be the last. The difference is that today hundreds of research teams around the world are collecting and sharing data to develop solutions, and machine learning is helping them do so. Scientists and analysts are using ML to:

To say the least, machine learning is an important tool to combat the current pandemic. By taking advantage of this opportunity to collect data, pool our knowledge and combine our skills, we can save many lives, both now and in the future. You can be part of this revolution by learning ML at upGrad and training yourself to do things that interest you.

Here are a few ways machine learning is proving invaluable in predicting risks in many areas:

Machine learning can help predict three types of medical risks: infection, severity, and outcome. While it is still too early for specific COVID-19 research, the first results look promising. By predicting the risk of infection, machine learning has helped determine risk factors such as age, pre-existing conditions, general hygiene habits, social habits, etc. In particular, Dave DeCaprio and others have used machine learning to create an Initial Vulnerability Index for COVID-19. Prevention measures, such as wearing masks, handwashing, and social distancing, are also likely to influence overall risk. To help diagnose COVID-19, machine learning is taking action to use facial scanners to identify symptoms. It is also integrated with portable technology, such as smart watches to look for telltale patterns in a patient’s resting heart rate, and chatbots with machine learning technology can detect patients based on self-reported symptoms. This new pandemic needs the medical world to accelerate drug development, rapidly introduce a vaccine, and a reliable diagnostic method. The current methods used involve a lot of trial and error, making them extremely slow. While it may take months to isolate even a viable candidate vaccine, machine learning can speed up this process essentially without compromising quality control. Not just new drugs, the problem also requires identifying effective existing drugs. Machine learning can also help here. Medical professionals can prioritize drug candidates much faster by automatically developing knowledge charts and predicting interactions between drugs and viral proteins.

There are many more ways that machine learning can help the world combat this pandemic and solve many other problems.

Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of upGrad by the Times Internet Spotlight team.



