virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-share-secrets-of-success-in-unacademy-live-class

India Top Headlines

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma become educators for a day, taking live classes for more than 50,000 Academy students.

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform, brought power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on board to host an inspiring live class for their students as part of the second edition of “Legends on Unacademy”.



During the hour-long session, the ace cricketer and celebrity cum producer actor discussed their journey at last. While the duo revealed, “We have never done this before,” his class was a treat to the 50,000 Unacademy students who saw it live. In elaborating their experiences, they stressed the importance of never giving up on their dreams.

The session began with the couple speaking extensively about the situation at hand, highlighting the importance of resilience and compassion. Sharing their mantras of success, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continued to talk about their beginnings and the power of the arena. Emphasizing the need to do something without worrying about irrelevant factors, Virat Kohli recalled a saying: “Comparison is the thief of joy.” Anushka Sharma, agreed, went on to recall several incidents in her life where she simply went on without fear of failure.

From experiences to life lessons, the duo shed light on the challenges they faced while working hard to get to where they are today. Virat recalled how he “howled” until the wee hours of the morning, after being rejected in the state election. Highlighting how he figured it out after proving failure, Kohli said, “When there is passion and commitment, that motivation comes back to you!”

Speaking about the value of concentration, hard work, self-esteem and teamwork, the duo stated that “even when things are difficult, you have to swallow your ego and continue to be in adversity, keep fighting to get out.”



The inspiring session concluded with some live Q&A from

A Academy Students From asking Anushka for tips on staying fit and dieting to asking Virat about his early days, the questions saw heartfelt and heartfelt answers from this inspiring duo.

In the live class,

Karan Shroff, Vice President, Marketing, Unacademy He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors, whether it be renowned personalities or our students. The idea behind this initiative was to allow our students to gain the motivation of the legends to stay safe and focused on their goals. The Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma session received a terrific response from our students and we will continue to work hard to bring you the best learning experience at Unacademy. ”

In early March, Unacademy announced the start of the ‘

Legends about an academy’Program with the idea of ​​bringing legends from different areas of life to elaborate their learning and impart life lessons, through live classes. The first edition included live classes from legendary cricketers like Brian Lara, Brett Lee and Jonty Rhodes, through association with Unacademy Road Safety World Series. The second edition has brought together dignitaries such as Shashi Tharoor and Kiran Bedi, in addition to the famous duo Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of Unacademy by the Times Internet Spotlight team.



