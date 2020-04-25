Tamil Nadu Lockdown: TN Announces Total Blocking at Corporations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur | Chennai News

India Top Headlines

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Friday the total closure of the Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai corporations from 6 am April 26 to 9 pm April 29.

At Salem and Tirupur corporations, the total block will be in effect between 6 am on April 26 and 9 pm on April 28. Only certain essential services would be allowed, the chief minister said in a statement.



Wholesale vegetable markets like Koyambedu will be able to function with the necessary guidelines. Similarly, mobile fruit and vegetable stores will be allowed. But no other store will be able to open.

But the grocery, vegetable and fruit stores that are allowed to open until 1 p.m. now they will not be able to open.

The operation of medical services such as hospitals, hospital laboratories, pharmacies, ambulances and funeral vehicle services will be allowed.



Secretariat, family health and welfare, police, income and disaster management, electricity, Aavin, local agencies and water supply departments will function only with the required personnel.

Central government offices and banks can only operate with a strength of 33%.

Amma’s canteens and ATMs will operate as usual.

Restaurants will be able to deliver food according to orders received by phone.

Attendees will be allowed to go to nursing homes, disabled people, and homeless people.

Community kitchens managed by the district administration for indigent and welfare departments and local agencies will continue to operate.

Voluntary organizations and other organizations may obtain the permission of interested officials.

“Apart from these, all other activities are prohibited,” said the prime minister.



Other government offices, including the registry department, will not work. The information technology workforce can work from home. No private institution will work.

Existing closure measures will continue in other corporations and areas.

The prime minister said containment areas would be under strict control, where disinfectants will be sprayed twice a day and movement of people will be restricted in other parts of the corporations. If someone violates the total lockdown order, not only will their vehicles be seized, but firm action will be taken against them.

Since the coronavirus is infectious and could be easily transmitted to people, the prime minister asked people to fully cooperate with the government.