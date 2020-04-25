Stores open during closing: MHA authorizes neighborhood stores to open | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Home Office on Friday allowed all stores in residential and market complexes outside of municipal limits and all neighborhoods, independent stores and stores in residential complexes within municipal boundaries of non-containment zones to open during closing. This concession has not been extended to single and multi-brand shopping centers outside the municipal limits and single-brand and multi-brand shopping centers, as well as to market complexes within the municipal limits.

However, the Interior Ministry is likely to issue a clarification on its order regarding the opening of stores, government sources told TOI on Saturday.

The opening of stores, according to an order issued by the Ministry of the Interior in the modification of the guidelines of April 15 issued under the Disaster Management Law, 2005, would be subject to the conditions in which these stores will operate with 50% of staff and workers. The use of masks and compliance with the rules of social distancing will be mandatory.

Then amending subclause 1 (x) of the MHA guidelines, which prohibits shopping complexes from opening during closure, the Home Office said the term “shopping complexes” is replaced by “market complexes” within limits. of municipal corporations and municipalities.

In addition, subclause (xiii) and (xiv) of Clause 14 on commercial and private establishments allowed during closure would include “all stores registered under the respective State / UT Store Establishment Act, stores in residential complexes and market, except single-brand and multi-brand stores and shopping malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, with 50% strength of workers with the use of masks and mandatory social distancing.

Also all stores, including neighborhood stores, independent stores, stores in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the respective State / UT Stores and Establishments Act, except stores in market and multi-brand complexes and unique brands. brand shopping malls, with 50% strength of workers with the use of masks and compulsory social distancing ”.

