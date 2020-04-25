PM Modi and Jaishankar mark the Gulf leaders in the line of ‘Islamophobia’ | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India has mounted a diplomatic offensive in the Arab Gulf states to suppress a potential community problem fueled by outrage on social media and false identities on Twitter, which could have affected not only Indians living in the states of the Arab Gulf but also between governments, given that the Modi government has invested deeply in its relations with the Arab world.

In the past 24 hours, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar spoke personally to his counterparts across the Arab world to reassure them, even as Indian diplomats worked overtime to expose the fake posts on social media that fueled this controversy.

India has also ensured all assistance to these countries, particularly as India has refused to bring back its stranded citizens back to these countries until after May 3, when the national closure ends. The condition of the stranded Indians will continue to be of concern, as their return even after May 3 could result in 15-day quarantines for them.

The Jaishankar talks come after Prime Minister Modi spoke to his counterparts in the Gulf and other parts of the Islamic world.

MEA sources said Jaishankar assured the Gulf countries that India would ensure an adequate supply of food to the Gulf during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, referring to “special efforts by us to ensure the uninterrupted supply of these items to these countries. ” India also re-committed to supplying hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Egypt and Palestine. “These supplies are carried out both as humanitarian aid and on a commercial level.”

However, on a different note, the Indian government has had to fight to reverse some of the ill will created on social media.

Munu Mahawar, India’s ambassador to Oman in an interview “urged Indians living in Oman not to be distracted by false news on social media.” “India and Oman share a very special relationship based on mutual understanding and trust,” he said. Mahawar’s statement comes a day after a fake message that was posted via a spoofed Twitter account attributed to Her Highness Sayyida Mona bint Fahd Al Said, went viral among the Indian community in the country. The princess later clarified that it was a fake mango.



India’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Pawan Kapoor, tweeted a similar message of communal harmony a few days ago, after several Twitter posts emerged citing Hindus blaming Muslims for the spread of COVID in India. . This has been a cause of communal tension in India after the Tablighi Jamaat episode in late March.

On Friday, Jaishankar spoke to Riyadh Al Malki, Palestine’s foreign minister, after speaking with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. “Pandemics further highlight the need for international cooperation. Few better examples than our relationship with #UAE. He applauds the generosity of spirit and the clarity of the policy that has characterized his approach. ”

He has spoken to Qatar’s foreign minister, as well as Oman, possibly India’s closest neighbor in the Gulf. “Very happy to speak to FM Yusuf Alawi. We appreciate # Oman taking over the Indian community there. As trusted partners, he assured him of India’s support in the collective fight against #coronavirus. ”

On Thursday Jaishankar spoke to Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, tweeting: “I appreciated the warm conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal, FM from #SaudiArabia. I thanked him for taking care of the Indian community there. We discuss our shared interest in ensuring health and food safety. India will continue to be a reliable partner. ”



With the start of Ramzan’s Muslim holy month and the world in the midst of a deadly pandemic, the last thing India needs is a community outbreak.

