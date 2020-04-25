Covid-19: government guidelines on air conditioning, refrigerators and fans

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The government has issued guidelines that address concerns associated with air conditioning (AC) and ventilation to control the spread of the coronavirus in residences, workspaces, and healthcare facilities.

In accordance with guidelines compiled by the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), a temperature of 24-30 degrees Celsius must be maintained while operating AC in the home. Although, a relative humidity level of 40 percent to 70 percent is considered the most suitable, since it reduces the problems of pathogens.

Here are some air conditioning and ventilation guidelines that should be followed.

* * Adjust the ambient temperature between 24 ° C and 30 ° C and keep the relative humidity between 40% and 70%: in humid climates, adjust the temperature closer to 24 ° C for dehumidification and in dry climates closer or at 30 ° C and use fans to increase air movement.

* * In dry climates, do not allow relative humidity to drop below 40%. The water that evaporates from a frying pan kept in the room will increase the humidity if it falls below 40%.

* * The recirculation of cold air by the room air conditioners must be accompanied by an intake of outside air through slightly open windows and an exhaust by natural filtration.

* * The intake of fresh air through a fan filter unit will prevent dust from entering and leaving outdoors through kitchen and toilet exhaust fans that are kept operational.

Evaporative coolers:





* * Evaporative coolers must draw air from outside to ensure good ventilation.

* * Evaporative cooling tanks must be kept clean and disinfected, and water must be drained and refilled frequently.

* * Windows must be kept open to release moist air. Portable evaporative coolers that do not attract outdoor air are not recommended as their cooling is reduced with increasing humidity within the space.

Fans:





* * Fans should work with partially open windows.

* * If an exhaust fan is located in a nearby location, then it must be kept running to extract air for better ventilation.



The study of Covid-19 virus transmission in 100 cities in China indicates that high temperature and high humidity significantly reduce influenza transmission.

Low temperatures (7–8 ° C) have been found to be optimal for influenza survival in the air. However, virus survival progressively decreases at moderate temperatures (20.5–24 ° C) and further decreases at higher temperatures above 30 ° C. SARS-CoV-2 has been found to be highly stable on surfaces for 14 days. at 4 ° C; one day at 37 ° C and 30 minutes at 56 ° C were necessary to inactivate the virus.

The guidelines further state that the best action to limit the risk of Covid-19 infection by air is to ventilate indoor environments with outside air as much as possible.

Mechanical ventilation systems and air conditioning systems, which provide ventilation, can perform this function more effectively than simply opening windows, as they improve the quality of outdoor air with filtration.