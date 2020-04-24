Narendra Modi: More than 93% are confident that the Modi government will handle the Covid-19 crisis well: Survey | India News
The central government had imposed a 21-day national blockade on March 25, which then extended until May 3.
According to voter Covid-19 tracker IANS-C, the number of people who trusted the Modi government on the first day of the blockade was 76.8, but it has now increased to 93.5 percent as of April 21.
In the poll, the statement – “I think the Indian government is handling the coronavirus (outbreak) well” – was released to people between March 16 and April 21 and their answers were sought.
On April 16, 75.8 percent of people said they have faith in the government, but the percentage increased after strict restrictions were imposed on the country.
Interestingly, overall confidence in the acting government increased sharply on April 1. 89.9 percent of people believed the government was working well compared to March 31, when the percentage was 79.4.