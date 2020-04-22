Suspended US immigration: Donald Trump says he temporarily suspends immigration | World News

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump announced Monday night that he will sign an executive order to “temporarily suspend” immigration to the United States, citing “the attack by the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the Jobs of our GREAT American Citizens. ”

The cryptic tweet convulsed potential immigrants and immigrant families in the US. USA And to aspiring immigrants and asylum seekers around the world who aspire to the so-called American Dream, making the country the world’s most powerful demographic magnet. The United States admits about 1.1 million legal immigrants into the country each year, more than any other country. Around 600,000 are newcomers and around 500,000 are adjustments of status for people already in the country.

The announcement also caused confusion in the careers and lives of the more than three million guest workers and students, nearly a million from India, with its vague opacity. According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), nearly three out of four current H-1B visa holders (approximately 310,000 out of 420,000) are from India.

In light of the attack by the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the works of our GREAT American Citi … https://t.co/4eufzv6Ng9 – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 1587434782000

Some reports say administration officials are still working on the order and will exempt those already in the United States. But it was unclear what would happen to the hundreds of thousands already in the processing zone: graduate students applying for H-1B visas and H-1B visa holders waiting for their permanent green cards to be processed. Trump’s tweet did not provide details on when the suspension would go into effect or how long it would last.

Although the tweet indicated that the order it is considering would be temporary, critics saw the move as part of a gradual adjustment of legal immigration to the country to freeze demographic changes, which many Republicans see as an electoral disadvantage to them while favoring the Democrats. Most new immigrant citizens have Democratic persuasion, and the Democratic Party itself is more diverse and intense.

Others watched the move as Trump toyed with his conservative white base in an effort to distract them from the messy economic situation the United States finds itself in following the coronavirus pandemic. “Trump did not take this crisis seriously from day one and his abandonment of his role as president has cost him his life,” said California Sen. Kamala Harris, adding that “he is blatantly politicizing this pandemic to duplicate his anti-immigrant agenda.” .

This action is not just an attempt to divert attention from Trump’s failure to stop the spread of the coronavi … https://t.co/vi5OamXzYb – Joaquín Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) 1587437410000

Trump did not specifically mention the pandemic, but his reference to the “Invisible Enemy” is supposed to be referring to the coronavirus. Many viewed the planned order as a ruse to completely shut down immigration entirely, something his far-right supporters have been demanding.

Others expressed concern that Trump was unfairly unfair to immigrants and diminishing his front-line role during the pandemic. In fact, some reports indicate that more minority responders and frontline immigrants die of coronaviruses than the native population. “President Trump now seeks to distract us from his awkward COVID-19 response by trying to blame immigrants. The truth is, many immigrants are on our front lines, protecting us as doctors, nurses, health assistants, farm workers, and restaurant workers, ”said New York Democrat Jerry Nadler.

Some critics also noted that far from immigrants bringing coronavirus to the United States, the rest of the world feared Americans now, given that the United States has the highest number of Covid 19 infections in the world. Even if the virus comes from abroad, it has spread more widely and rapidly in the United States. USA Than in any other country and it’s too late to close the barn door. The United States currently has more confirmed cases of coronavirus (800,000) and more deaths from it (42500) than any other country. A recent cartoon showed Mexicans building a wall on the southern border to stop Americans.

“This is really fun, considering the crown death rate in the US is THREE TIMES anywhere else in the world. NO ONE is knocking on the door to come here,” read a sarcastic tweet responding to the President of the United States Others published memes that show Trump’s own immigrant origins, including the fact that his wife is an immigrant.

@realDonaldTrump. This is really fun, considering that the US crown death rate. USA it’s THREE TIMES anywhere … https://t.co/yCwdb7L7gX – Mike Gilchrist (@mgcanmore) 1587437183000

In any case, with few flights to the United States and no protocol on how regular travel and tourism would resume, let alone the immigration process, no one is arriving in the United States at this time or being processed for immigration, with the whole process functionally off. The State Department has suspended almost all visa processing for weeks.

The White House has closed both the northern border with Canada and the southern border with Mexico for everyone except essential workers, without whom the United States would provide. Every day, tens of thousands of Mexicans travel across the border for agriculture, construction, and labor, while Canada supplies US health workers. USA

In fact, immigration forms the backbone of the United States economy and forms the foundation of the country itself. More than a quarter of its health workers, including doctors and nurses, are immigrants.

The foreign-born population hit a record 44.4 million in 2017, and while the current proportion of the immigrant population of 13.6 percent remains below the record of 14.8 percent in 1890 during the immigration boom, many conservatives Whites fear the United States is being fundamentally changed by 21st-century immigration from non-white countries expected to make white a minority by 2042.

Trump himself reportedly expressed his preference for immigration from European countries such as Norway, even when he showed marked hostility towards minority reporters amid his general dislike for journalists who do not follow through on his idea of ​​justice.

Supporters of Trump’s far-right have accepted the president’s announcement, and some, like Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, have urged him to suspend immigration “until every American who wants a job has one!” Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton tweeted, “22 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past month due to the China virus. Let’s help them get back to work before importing more foreigners to compete for their jobs.”