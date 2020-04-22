Kim Jong Un: South Korea Investigates Reports On Kim Jong Un’s Health | World News

India Top Headlines

SEOUL: On Tuesday, the South Korean government was analyzing reports saying that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in a fragile condition after the surgery.An official with the National Intelligence Service, who declined to be named, citing the office’s rules, said the spy agency could not immediately confirm the report. CNN quoted an unnamed US official as saying Kim was in “serious danger” after unspecified surgery.The Unification Ministry, which deals with inter-Korean affairs, said it would not comment on the CNN report or another Daily NK report, which cited unnamed sources saying Kim was recovering from heart surgery in the capital Pyongyang. , and that his condition was improving. .

The presidential Blue House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Speculation about Kim’s health increased after missing the celebration of his late grandfather and founder of the state, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.

Governments and external media have a mixed record of tracking developments among North Korea’s ruling elite, made difficult by Pyongyang’s tight control over information about them.

In 2016, the South Korean media quoted intelligence officials as saying that Kim Jong Un had executed Ri Yong Gil, a former North Korean military chief, for corruption and other charges. But North Korean state media, months later, showed that Ri was alive and in possession of several new high-ranking posts.

Kim’s absence from state media often triggers speculation or rumors about his health. In 2014, Kim disappeared from the public eye for almost six weeks before reappearing with a cane. The South Korean spy agency said days later that a cyst had been removed from his ankle.

Kim took power after her father’s death in December 2011 and is the third generation of her family to rule the country with nuclear weapons.

Kim met with President Donald Trump three times in 2018 and 2019 and held summits with other Asian leaders while pursuing diplomacy in hopes of ending the crippling sanctions and obtaining security assurances. But he maintained his right to a nuclear arsenal, and most diplomacy has since stalled.