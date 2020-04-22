Integrating Engineering with Management: How NMIMS Leads the Way

India Top Headlines

With the technology that transforms companies around the world, the professional landscape has become a dynamic space. Companies are now betting heavily on talent that is trained to meet the demands of the new age, possesses interdisciplinary skills, and can innovate to keep up with the industry’s rapids. Therefore, this has given young students additional impetus to opt for courses that make them competitive in the marketplace and industry ready. One field of study that has been massively impacted by this is engineering. As the world experiences a new wave of digitization and rapidly adopts technologies such as smart devices with Internet access, autonomous vehicles, machine learning tools, artificial intelligence, among others, the title of B. Tech has become a whole. Companies are now seeking human resources who are not only experts in emerging technologies in their domain, but who also understand their impact on the company’s business objectives and practices. This development has highlighted business management techniques and analytical skills in engineering graduates. The evolved marketplace B. Tech graduate is now expected to implement new technologies and practices for full resource use and efficient production, making an additional management degree vital to climbing the ladder of success.



The rise of integrated B. Tech + MBA courses

Due to this intersection of engineering with administration, many institutions are developing integrated courses that can help young graduates enter the job market for the first time. As selected degrees for the global market, B. Tech + MBA integrated programs train students in business management in conjunction with Core Engineering. Integration also becomes useful to save an academic year for students who cannot give two years of their career to obtain an MBA degree after their B. Tech course. This is why renowned institutes throughout The country is adapting integrated courses that can give these students twice the value at the same cost and duration of study. Most generic B. Tech programs in the country do not train students to solve complex business problems, and this can be solved through integrated courses that take advantage of both administrative and technical experience to connect the dots in different aspects. of your specialized domain.

Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, NMIMS leads the way

In response to this growing need for the fusion of technology and management,

Narsee Monjee Institute for Management Studies (NMIMS) It has developed a unique program, the first of its kind called MBA Tech. The integrated program is offered at Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering and awards two degrees: B. Tech. and MBA (Techonology Management) at the end of 5 years for eligible students. Under this integrated program, the B. Tech degree options available to students are Computer, IT, Electronics and Telecommunications, Civil, Chemical or Mechanical, while the areas of Management concentration that the student can choose at the end of the 4th year They could be Business Intelligence and Analysis, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain, or Innovation and Entrepreneurship. With a number of other programs such as Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Data Science, Chemical Engineering, Technology Management and Mechatronics, the school has been playing a different role than Provide excellence in engineering and management education by creating valuable human resources for industry and society nationally and internationally. Awarded “CATEGORY 1” status by MHRD / UGC, it was also ranked second in Maharashtra’s Best Engineering Universities by Competition Success Review 2018 and was accredited by NAAC as “A +” grade with 3.59 CGPA (Mumbai campus ). It is a labor task to formulate a relevant curriculum through strong ties and interaction in the industry. It also ranked second in the ‘Best Emerging Private Engineering College of the Century for India Today, 2019’.





What is the MBA Tech program (BTech. + MBA Technology Management)

NMIMS-MPSTME It is one of the few institutes in the country that offers such a meticulously formulated program. It has been designed by leading academics and industry experts to turn students into industry ready managers with multitasking skills. In this 5-year program, students receive training to be engineers in the field of their choice along with training for their MBA degree. In addition to offering their own experience, teachers attract students by frequently inviting top industry executives to discuss key business trends in the class. Over the years, it has been highly successful in establishing a solid foundation for management mastery of future business leaders with the ability to leverage technology for maximum impact. In addition, it provides students with the opportunity to delve into innovations and prepare them for entrepreneurship in this age of startups. Dr. Anuja Agarwal, Associate Dean, Technology Administration, NMIMS MPSTME says, “In addition, it provides students with the opportunity to delve into innovations and prepare them to undertake in this era of startups.”

Career prospects

Located in four locations in the country, the school has seen more than 150 companies visiting for recruitment, with the highest national package offered: 30 Lakhs per year. Some of the world’s leading companies such as Google, Microsoft, HP, Nielsen, LG, Mahindra, Accenture, KPMG, E&Y, Deloitte and All Cargo, among others, recruited their students in various profiles such as wealth management, technical sales, analysis of business, research consulting. , market research, institutional research, supply chain management, debt negotiation, etc. Nielsen states that “MPSTME MBA Tech students have technical skills and market knowledge. Students are fit for futuristic roles that include complexities of technology and marketing. “In recent years, the school has won more than 40 competitive business awards globally and nationally. With a unique and intensive curriculum, excellent infrastructure and learning In the real world, MPSTME holds promise for engineering graduates.

NMIMS MPSTME’s iconic MBA (Tech) program is synchronizing current expectations and future demands of the industry in India and provides the ideal opportunity for aspiring students to start their careers. If you aspire to deepen your engineering management, become part of the school by applying

