Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

Here are the best developments: one India Of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported in the country so far, 4,291 cases in 23 states and Union territories are related to the Markaz event held in the Nizamuddin area of ​​Delhi in March, the Union health ministry said.

All Union states and territories have activated “emergency operations centers” in all districts to address the problems people are facing due to the ongoing blockade, MHA said. The 112 unique emergency response is operational in all states and UT.

The government made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share the land border with India to curb “opportunistic acquisitions” of national companies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a group of ministers with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the difficulties faced by people across the country.

Air India announced on Saturday that it has opened reservations on selected domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively.

At least 26 members of the Indian Navy staff tested positive for coronavirus at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai, the first case of a major outbreak of the deadly disease in the Indian military. two state Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh reported 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 869.

Gujarat: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Gujarat increased to 1,272 after an additional 176 people were discovered to be infected.

Delhi: So far as many as 1,767 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi, of which 67 were reported yesterday. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital so far.

Maharashtra: 328 people have tested positive for coronaviruses in Maharashtra, bringing the total in the state to 3,648.

Karnataka: Twelve more positive cases of coronavirus, including one teenager, were confirmed in Karnataka, bringing the count to 371.

Haryana: With four new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in Haryana increased to 227, including 14 Italian citizens.

Uttarakhand: Two more people, including a woman, tested positive for coronavirus in Haridwar, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 42.

Meghalaya: Meghalaya reported two other positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state count to 10.

Madhya Pradesh: A total of 1,355 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far, including 69 deaths.

Rajasthan: A total of 41 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,270.

Himachal Pradesh: One more person tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh to 40.

West Bengal: Two more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the state to 12. The total number of coronavirus cases is 233.

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases increased beyond the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, reaching 603 when 31 more tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours.

Odisha: One more case of COVID-19 has been reported in Bhubaneswar, bringing the total number of cases to 61 in Odisha.

Tamil Nadu: Forty-nine positive cases were reported in the state, bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,372.

Jharkhand: A 35-year-old man in Jharkhand tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 33.

Assam: Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from a hospital, bringing the total number of people cured of the disease to 11 in Assam, out of a total of 34 people who tested positive for a new coronavirus in the state.

Punjab: The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Punjab is 219, including 31 people who have been cured. A total of 16 deaths have been reported in the state, so far. 3 World More than 2.25 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, about half of them in Europe.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic increased to 154,188. There have been more than 2,251,690 reported cases in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first erupted in China in December.

The number of people in Britain who died in the hospital from coronavirus has increased from 888 to 15,464.

United States President Donald Trump announced on Friday a $ 19 billion relief to farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences. In the United States, the death toll was 37,079 with 706,779 infections.

South Korea reported 18 additional cases of COVID-19, marking the lowest daily increase in about two months. The new cases brought the total number of infections in the country to 10,653.

Iran announced 73 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the official figure to 5,031, as the government allowed small businesses to reopen in Tehran as they have already done in the provinces.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain exceeded 20,000. A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease.

China’s imported cases of coronavirus rose to 1,566 and the death toll rose to 4,632 with a 50 percent increase in death figures from the Wuhan epicenter.

Singapore reported a record of 942 new cases of COVID-19, a “vast majority” of them linked to overcrowded dormitories housing foreign workers, including several Indian nationals.

Russia has recorded a daily record of 4,070 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with a total number of 32,008 as of Friday.

NEW DELHI: Humanity will surely overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday in praising the efforts made by various ministries to assist people during the closure and in the fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased to 488 and the number of cases increased to 14,792 in the country, registering an increase of 36 deaths and 957 cases since Friday night, according to the Union Ministry of Health .