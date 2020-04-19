Air India News: Air India flight reservations open on selected domestic routes from May 4, international flights from June 1 | India Business News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Air India announced on Saturday that it has opened reservations on selected domestic and international routes from May 4 and June 1, respectively.

“In light of current global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting reservations on all domestic flights to travel until May 3, 2020, and on all international flights to travel until May 31, 2020” said a notification on the Air India website on Saturday.

This means that the national and international flights of the national airline will remain suspended until May 3 and 31, respectively.

“Reservations for selected domestic flights to travel from May 4, 2020 and for international flights to travel from June 1, 2020 onwards are open,” he said.



India has been under blockade since March 25 to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The first phase of the blockade was from March 25 to April 14. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the blockade until May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during this period.

On April 3, Air India had said it had suspended reservations, both domestic and international, until the end of the month.

