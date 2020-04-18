Covid-19: Tricolor issued in the Swiss Matterhorn to send a message of hope | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Switzerland expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the tricolor on the world’s most photographed mountain, Matterhorn, located in the Swiss Alps.

The mountain photographs with the tricolor were shared by Gurleen Kaur, Geneva-based Indian Foreign Service Officer.

Switzerland expresses solidarity with India in its fight against # COVID19. Swiss mountain of #Matterhorn illuminated in tri… https://t.co/H4hCvfeYrv – Gurleen Kaur (@gurleenmalik) 1587171259000

As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland has been sending messages of hope, love and empathy to the world by illuminating Matterhorn.

Every night since sunset, the 4,478-meter (14,692-foot) tall national symbol is dotted with words and images to inspire solidarity as people face the alarming spread of the deadly pandemic.

The nearly 800-meter-high light projections have been transmitted for more than a few weeks from four kilometers away to the north and east faces of the mountain, which stretches on either side of Switzerland’s southeastern border with Italy. .

“We started with a Swiss flag because it speaks to the mountains and to our nation,” said light artist Gerry Hofstetter, known for transforming buildings around the world with his screens.

Since then, the words “hope”, “solidarity” and “stay home” have been projected on top, along with a giant red heart on a white background, in Swiss national colors.

Our life is not the same as before. But together, we can endure and challenge the virus. #allofus #Zermatt # Matterhorn … https://t.co/Cn84rVsLic – Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) 1586844222000

The flags of Switzerland, Italy and the Swiss region of Ticino were also relayed to the mountain on Wednesday night. The canton of southern Ticino, which borders northern Italy, has been the most affected in Switzerland.

Along with India, the flags of the United States, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan have also been projected on the mountain.

We salute our Japanese friends, partners and guests and send them a sign of hope and strength to overcome this unusualness … https://t.co/akkszKYp5l – Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) 1586932236000

Dominating the horizon, Hofstetter said the Matterhorn stands out like a beacon, triggering the idea of ​​getting messages across.

“The Matterhorn was here before humanity.

“You can go back in history, two, three or four thousand years; when they had the disease, it was art that brought people together for hope and the search for a brighter future once again. Only art can make this”.

The Matterhorn dominates the Zermatt ski area at the bottom of the valley. The normally bustling city is devoid of tourists, hotels, and largely empty vacation homes. The starry night is eerily calm.

(With contributions from agencies)

