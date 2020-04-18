Covid-19: How will the people of Delhi respond as this crisis unfolds? – analysis

Opinion

Parts of Delhi have been sealed. Others will open slowly as the blockade continues in its second phase. But it will soon move at a slower speed with the resumption of some services and the restoration of some mobility. How will the citizens of Delhi respond as this unfolds? Will there be a replay of some of the misanthropic acts that marred Delhi’s image in the days leading up to the closure, or will it be a more encouraging story?

A brief recap of media reports from before and after the first and second blockades reveals harrowing stories of doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, and airline staff rejected from their rented accommodation, heartbreaking images of migrant workers and their families who walk many miles on foot because their employers and owners rejected them and terribly xenophobic assaulted people from the northeast. Those were the shameful images of a warped urban consciousness that emerged in those days. While sporadic incidents also occurred in other cities, Delhi reported on each of these types of inhuman behavior in a striking synchronicity of man-eating misconduct.

Health care providers who are denied entry into their residential accommodation is senseless stupidity apart from the pettiness of the act. Do not the owners or neighbors who deny entry to the colonies or homes realize these people whom they have to go to take care of them when someone in their family has to give birth, vaccinate a child, seek treatment? to save the life of a heart? attack, serious trauma repairs after a traffic accident or other medical care and attention? Ironically, family members who returned from Covid-19-affected countries were welcomed, but those who selflessly strove to save lives were treated as a health threat when they returned from a neighborhood hospital.

Guardians of the health of his colony denied entry to their homes to airline crew members who conducted relief missions to bring back stranded Indians in countries affected by Covid-19. What if one of your loved ones was trapped in a foreign country? It should not even require an element of self-interest to appreciate the dedication of those who undertook humanitarian missions. Common decency will do.

The plight of the migrants was much worse. Their eviction from their homes and shelters was an inhumane act of cruel cruelty, at a time when they had lost their jobs and wages. Her walk on foot, seeking safety and social support in a distant home, was a spectacle that tore the conscience of any sensitive viewer who saw the images. The stoicism of these poor was holy compared to the rude conduct of those who drove them out when solidarity was most needed. The cruelty of some police officers who reprimanded and beat them as they advanced wearily toward a distant destination was shocking. It was a malicious abuse of police power directed at the helpless and defenseless who were also innocent. When they return, they should not be treated as virus carriers, as they return from a low exposure area to a high exposure area.

Xenophobia against anyone who looked Chinese was not only a display of ignorance about the geography of India and the diverse profile of the population, but also a criminal act of discrimination. Physical assaults on these people amplify criminality, but even racist verbal abuse is guilty. I was appalled that passers-by did not intervene, although some of them recorded and posted the embarrassing episodes on social media, so that the rest of us would watch with increasing revulsion. Discrimination and recrimination against other Indians, based on ethnicity, social class, or religion should be disregarded when the need of the hour is unity.

What had happened to the capital of India? Dilli, tumhara dil kahan gaya tha? (Delhi, where has your heart gone?) This is a city where many families who moved from Pakistan after Partition found new homes and opportunities to rebuild their lives. Then they were received with care and compassion. Has there been a generational shift since then? Or did this city say goodbye to human behavior in 1984 when mutinous mob attacked savage Sikhs savagely? Why didn’t those who live in houses built by the poor offer them refuge when they were trapped by a confinement? Have Delhi’s middle and upper classes distanced themselves socially from the poor to such an extent that empathy has been extinguished?

No. I would like to believe that these acts were aberrations. Many of those living in Delhi were distressed by these incidents that brought shame to the city. The Sikh community repeatedly presented itself with laudable acts of social solidarity and provided admirably equal support for the poor and vulnerable. Other citizens spoke in public to denounce the abominable acts. The media reported the incidents prominently and broadcast the collective outrage of decent citizens. Central and state government officials set themselves the task of protecting health care providers, relocating migrants to shelters, and alerting suspects against xenophobic acts. They also initiated disciplinary actions against errant police personnel. Can we hope that at the end of the confinement, Delhi has rediscovered its soul? Even if it has limited statehood, it must become the capital of social solidarity.

K Srinath Reddy is President of the Indian Public Health Foundation.

