Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

NEW DELHI: India received its second financial support package on Friday adding another Rs 1 lakh crore in a bid to ensure businesses and small non-bank lenders remain solvent during Covid-19’s prolonged period of blockade. Meanwhile, on Friday the total number of infected cases in the world was 2,152,647 and 143,801 deaths.

Here are the main developments in India and around the world:



The government on Friday lifted restrictions on exports of formulations made of paracetamol, however restrictions on exports of paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue. The number of reported cases in India now stands at 13,835, of which 11,616 are active cases, according to the health ministry. As for the spread of the virus, the government has maintained that India has a low infection rate with one in 24 samples testing positive. By announcing a second stimulus in less than a month, the RBI loosened bad debt rules, froze the payment of dividends by lenders, and pressured banks to lend more by reducing the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points. . Investor wealth increased by Rs 2.83,740.31 crore on Friday as markets soared more than 986 points after a second batch of stimulus measures by the RBI. India on Thursday received its first batch of Chinese rapid body test kits. This is purchased commercially and is part of the government-to-government agreement. The government has said that the new test kits that arrived from China will be used for surveillance and not for diagnosis. Army chief general MM Naravane criticized Pakistan on Friday for “exporting terror” at a time when India and the world are battling the coronavirus pandemic. The LoC in recent days has seen several ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The military has arranged for a special train to transport personnel to formations along the borders of Pakistan and China. The government on Friday lifted restrictions on exports of formulations made with paracetamol, however restrictions on exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will continue.

Three officers, who were patrolling to enforce the blockade, were injured after a group of locals attacked them in the Rajasthan Tonk district on Friday, police said. According to the police, three officers were injured in the incident.

Banknotes found in the Khatipura area of ​​Indore, hit by Covid, scared residents on Thursday. Police confiscated the notes with extreme caution and are examining CCTV images to identify who left them and why. A 27-year-old man, desperate for a drink, broke into a bar in Hassan, Karnataka early Thursday, was beaten and passed out on the premises. He woke up to a terrible hangover, and the police waiting to arrest him. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Kerala, has developed a much cheaper and faster diagnostic test kit (Chitra Gene LAMP-N) that is highly confirmatory for the diagnosis of COVID-19. The Maharashtra Housing Department has asked landlords to postpone the rent recovery of tenants for at least three months due to the closure of the coronavirus outbreak.