Cases of the Crown of the Indian Navy: 26 sailors of the Indian Navy test positive on Covid-19; Massive contact tracking operation in progress | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In a major outbreak in the Indian Navy, at least 26 sailors tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus in Mumbai, which occurs at a time when Covid-19 has negatively affected the operations of at least four nuclear units American and a French. powered aircraft carrier.

Sources said the sailors, who are from the Western Naval Command’s main INS Angre ground-based logistics depot, have been quarantined at the INHS Asvini Mumbai Naval Hospital.

A massive “contact tracking” operation is underway to uncover the people who have contacted the sailors, all of whom remain in a particular block of residential singles accommodation in INS Angre.

“The residential block has been declared a containment zone, with all INS Angre undergoing a total blockade,” a source said. INS Angre is located next to the Naval Shipyard in Mumbai, where several frontline warships and submarines dock.

Follow the TOI Live Blog for the latest updates on Coronavirus

“A sailor, who was in contact with a former military man, had tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time on April 7. By aggressively reviewing and testing all of his primary contacts, 25 other sailors have now been found to be positive. Most of them are asymptomatic. There is more testing in progress, “said a source.

This is the largest coronavirus outbreak in the strong armed forces of more than 15 lakh so far, even when Maharashtra has proven to be the most affected state in the country. So far, the Army has reported eight cases, including two doctors, one in New Delhi and the other in Calcutta.

On April 9, the Chief Admiral of the Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh, had emphasized the need for his force to protect itself against the outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus aboard warships and submarines, while continuing to maintain a full operational readiness, according to as reported by TOI.

“We have to make sure that our operational assets, warships and submarines remain virus free … I know this is a very difficult task because physical distancing on board warships, especially submarines, is a great challenge” Admiral Singh said in the video message. to the maritime force base of 140 warships and 235 aircraft.

The message from the chief of the Navy came shortly after four 100,000-ton American aircraft carriers, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the USS Ronald Reagan, the USS Carl Vinson and the USS Nimitz, as well as the French Navy flagship Charles de Gaulle report on Covid-19 cases.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt case, in particular, created shock waves in military circles earlier this month after it was forced to dock in Guam to evacuate most of its 5,000 sailors, leaving only a skeleton crew on board. to maintain your nuclear reactor and other critical operations

The captain, Captain Brett Crozier, who has now tested positive for Covid-19, was released from command after his letter criticized the Pentagon’s handling of the outbreak aboard the gigantic warship. “We are not at war … sailors do not need to die,” he wrote. The controversy also led to the resignation of the acting secretary of the US Navy. USA, Thomas Modly, for mishandling the situation and mocking Captain Crozier.

