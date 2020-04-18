Are Kerala and Tamil Nadu on track to flatten the Covid-19 curve? The | India News

India Top Headlines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM / CHENNAI: Two southern states appear ongoing in their effort to flatten the Covid-19 curve with new daily cases in Kerala falling to single-digit level in the past week, while the number of people being discharged of hospitals in Tamil Nadu outnumbering those entering.

Kerala has reported only 32 new cases from April 11-17, while 129 patients have recovered from the infection during this period. The total number of cases reported so far is 395. However, not so long ago, health officials feared that this number would be 500 in mid-April.

Dr. Amar Fettle, the state’s nodal officer for infectious diseases, said the state is now receiving cases only from those in quarantine. “Among the 395 cases reported, we had more than those that came from abroad (277). This shows that the timely quarantine of people had reduced cases even among the main contacts, ”he said.

The state’s decision to apply a 28-day quarantine for those who returned from high-risk countries above the WHO-mandated 14-day quarantine also paid dividends. “The number of direct contacts was reduced,” said Dr. G S Vijayakrishnan, secretary of state for the Kerala Association of Medical Officers. However, experts warn against reducing wakefulness and say the state’s health machinery would have a daunting task if the state’s borders open after May 3.

How Kerala managed to flatten the Covid chart As early as January 18, the state health department issued a Covid-19 alert and began examining passengers arriving from abroad, initially from China. International arrivals were issued a health card listing their travel details and health status. During the following week, he established district control rooms, began acquiring masks, gloves, other PPE, and medications.

In Tamil Nadu, researchers and epidemiologists see signs of the beginning of the end of Covid-19, saying that more people are being cured than are becoming infected. On Friday, when the state reported 56 new cases, 103 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences says that the growth of cases in the state is linear, but not exponential. Medical experts attribute this to effective contact tracing. If the current trend continues and no new groups emerge, Tamil Nadu could flatten the curve by the end of the close.

As of Friday, Tamil Nadu had 1,323 confirmed cases, 283 recovered and 15 deaths. States like Maharashtra have registered an exponential increase with 3,202 confirmed cases, 164 recovered and 194 deaths.

The director of the National Institute of Epidemiology, Manoj V Murhekar, says that the increasingly long doubling period is an indicator of the stabilization of the situation.