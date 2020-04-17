Tamarind and turmeric could be a reason behind Covid’s low deaths in Tamil Nadu, says panelist at Bennett University webinar | India News
Dr. Arunansu Talukdar, another panelist and professor of general medicine at Kolkata Medical College, agreed with Dr. Raghavan and added that taking supplements rich in zinc, vitamins A, C, B6, iron, etc. It can help boost immunity and offer a stronger defense against infection. . He cited examples from rural communities in Bengal and Assam that eat plenty of leafy green vegetables and green chili peppers, rich in antioxidants, in their daily diet and exhibit stronger immunity against infectious diseases.
Also Read: Gradually Raising the Blocking Step in the Right Direction, Says Dale Fisher
Panelists also addressed myths about food and Covid-19, how taking high doses of vitamin C can cure this infection. Dr. Suravi Chatterjee-Woolman, NHS surgical resident and on-duty Covid-19, said: “All research shows that people who take 200 mg of vitamin C for an extended period are sick with the common cold for fewer days compared With those who don’t, don’t take it at all. Vitamin C is not a treatment. The best thing to do is eat a balanced diet, rest well, and stay active. ”
Also read: India should emerge stronger in innovation after Covid-19
However, Dr. Omesh Kumar Bharti, a state epidemiologist in Himachal Pradesh, warned against linking food with an unknown virus like Covid-19 and reiterated the importance of having a balanced diet.
In addition to discussing the role of food in Covid-19, panelists also discussed the importance of following social distancing and hand hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease. Dr. Talukdar drew attention to the fact that the use of AC can lead to the spread of the pandemic. “Because the virus can stay longer in air-conditioned spaces. It is important to keep rooms ventilated and well ventilated, “said Dr. Talukdar. He also advised using masks made of polyester fabric instead of cotton because synthetic fabrics generate static electricity that provide better protection against viruses than cotton.
The session closed with a registered address from Adar Poonawala, CEO Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, in which he said that vaccine manufacturers must join hands to make billions of doses. And he added that in this hour of need, manufacturers don’t need to hide vaccines behind patents, but make them available to everyone. “At IBS, we will not patent our Covid-19 vaccine, which should be ready by 2021,” he said.