Donald Trump: United States unloads China when Covid-19 leaves 22 million Americans without work | World News

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration unloaded in China on Wednesday for allegedly manufacturing the Covid-19 virus in a laboratory in Wuhan and accidentally leaking it, even as the pandemic it has unleashed has left 22 million Americans out of work, decimating all the jobs created since the 2008 recession.

Anger in Beijing is booming as the death toll in the United States from the pandemic approached 30,000 and 5.2 million workers filed claims for unemployment benefits over the past week, in addition to 16.8 million claims filed since the The virus started spreading four weeks ago.

In his daily White House briefing on Wednesday, President Trump implicitly acknowledged reports that the virus was laboratory-manufactured in Wuhan and transmitted by an inmate who became infected, saying “increasingly, we are hearing the story” and “We are doing a very thorough review of this horrible situation that happened.”

More about Covid-19







Trump also declined to respond if he had voiced State Department concerns about lax security protocols at the Wuhan virology laboratory voiced prior to the alleged leak with Chinese President Xi, saying: “It just doesn’t I want to discuss it. It’s inappropriate at the moment. ” ”

According to accounts in the right-wing pro-Trump media, which raised the questions at the briefing, Covid-19 originated from the Wuhan virology laboratory, which is already on US radar. USA For inadequate security protocols, “not as a biological weapon but as part of China’s attempt to demonstrate that its efforts to identify and combat viruses are equal to or greater than the capabilities of the United States.” An inmate who accidentally became infected gave it to her boyfriend when she met him at the famous Huanan Wet Market, which apparently sells many exotic animals but not bats, and spread from there. China also sat on reports of the leak for a week so as not to alarm people.

The US Secretary of State. The US, Mike Pompeo, also seemed to support his weight in the possibility, and told Fox News: “What we do know is that we know that this virus originated in Wuhan, China. We know that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is just a handful of miles away from where the wet market was. There’s still a lot to learn. You should know that the United States government is working diligently to solve it. ”

Separately, the State Department also went to Beijing to conduct small underperforming nuclear tests in secret at its Lop Nor site, possibly in violation of an international agreement prohibiting such tests. A new State Department report on gun control, non-proliferation and disarmament compliance also cited concerns about China’s possible violation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) by engaging “in biological activities with possible application of dual purpose”.



Wednesday’s heat over China came after Trump accused the WHO of being with Beijing and practically helping it cover up the virus spill, while announcing the suspension of funds for the organization. China, for its part, has rejected the idea of ​​a laboratory or leaked virus. “The WHO chief has repeatedly stated that there has been no evidence to indicate that the virus was created in the laboratory. Many renowned medical experts around the world have also described theories as ‘laboratory leaks’ as lacking. of scientific evidence. ” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Thursday.

Washington’s fury in Beijing is fueled in part by unrelenting bad news on the economic front, with all the gains made in Trump’s three and a half years and more evaporating in just four weeks of chaos. The 22 million unemployment claims filed since the virus outbreak in mid-March make up nearly 13.5 percent of the 160 million American workers.

The numbers are expected to rise further as many states are still removing unemployment application delays caused by dead phone lines and inaccessible websites. According to some accounts, the unemployment rate could hit 20%, the highest rate since the Great Depression (rose to about 10% during the 2008 recession) if job losses go beyond the service industries, like hotels, bars, restaurants and airlines. , to other sectors linked to them. However, up to 50 million jobs, about 30 percent of all jobs in the United States, are vulnerable.

The crisis, which could destroy Trump’s re-election chances if it is not overcome, appears to be prompting the president to reopen the country’s economy on May 1, despite the fact that many experts, governors and even corporate CEOs are warning against rushing a decision. But Trump will have none of that, and he is expected to announce a partial reopening at least in a conference call with the governors on Thursday night.