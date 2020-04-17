Coronavirus Vaccine: US USA And India work together on the Covid vaccine: Pompeo | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The United States and India are working together on Covid-19 vaccines and therapies, ensuring that both countries have access to materials such as EPP and HCQ, said Mike Pompeo, United States Secretary of State.

Speaking to journalists on a conference call, Pompeo told TOI, “We (the US and India) continue to talk about the biggest issues, the free and open Indo-Pacific, the challenge of China, and trade.”

Indicating that India and the United States were cooperating beyond Covid, he said, significantly, “We are paying attention to supply chains. We want to combine the supply chains that both countries have access to in areas that are important to our national security.” .

More about Covid-19









There is a growing interest in reducing China’s dependence on the US. USA, Japan and India. Japan has committed more than $ 2 billion to diversify from China.

Denying that the United States was “scapegoating” the WHO, he defended Trump’s decision to stop funding the world health organization and said: “We demand that institutions with missions do what they should do.” The WHO has not lived up to the values ​​for which it was established. ”

Pompeo said that in his talks with his counterparts around the world, there was general agreement that there were serious shortcomings in the World Health Organization (WHO), both in its regulatory and humanitarian assistance functions.

“We need data and we need facts,” Pompeo said, about holding China and the WHO accountable for the lack of information on the origin of the virus and details on its handling.

In the days before China admitted the magnitude of the epidemic, Pompeo said there were many trips from Wuhan to different parts of the world, many on hop-on flights. This brought the virus to the rest of the world. Both Iran and Italy were the first destinations of the virus that traveled from China.

More about Covid-19







Answering questions about the changed visa requirements after the pandemic ended, Pompeo indicated that some changes could be incorporated. “Right now we are focused on fighting the epidemic. We want to be an open world again. But we also have to ensure the health and lives of our people. We are still thinking about how we are going to open our countries to travel.” There are indications that countries may insist on Covid testing and health certificates after international travel is reopened.

Is American space giving way to China in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic? Pompeo said: “The democracies of the United States and others in the world will come out of this in a better way than nations that depend on authoritarian power. They are democracies where people really provide solutions. The United States will be at the forefront of that. ”

