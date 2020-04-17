China Coronavirus News: China’s Wuhan increases Covid-19 death toll by 1,290, up 50% | World News

India Top Headlines

BEIJING / SHANGHAI: The Chinese city of Wuhan increased its death toll from the new coronavirus by 50% on Friday, totaling 3,869, amid doubts about the accuracy of China’s data on the disease as it increases global cases.

The central city where the virus first appeared in humans late last year added another 1,290 deaths to the 2,579 previously counted through Thursday, reflecting incorrect reports, delays and omissions, according to a local government task force in charge. to control the coronavirus.

Reflecting additional deaths in Wuhan, China revised its national death toll later on Friday to 4,632.

The review follows widespread speculation that Wuhan’s death toll was significantly higher than reported.

Rumors of more victims have been fueled for weeks by images of long lines of family members waiting to collect ashes from cremated relatives and reports of thousands of urns piled up at a funeral home waiting to be filled.

“In the initial stage, due to limited hospital capacity and a shortage of medical personnel, some medical institutions failed to connect with local disease control and prevention systems in a timely manner, resulting in late notification of confirmed cases and some failures in accurately counting patients, “the state broadcaster CGTN quoted an unidentified Wuhan official as saying.

Suspicion that China has not been transparent about the outbreak has increased in recent days, and United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed skepticism about his previously declared death toll of about 3,000.

“Do you really think those numbers in this vast country called China, and that they have a certain number of cases and a certain number of deaths? Does anyone really believe that?” he said.

Also Read: China Laboratory Coronavirus ‘Leakage’ Survey, Trump Says

However, some experts believe that the numbers of fatalities in many other countries do not show the true figure because some people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, without being examined or going to the hospital, so they did not They are included in coronavirus counts. .

Wuhan’s total number of cases was changed to 325, suggesting that some of the new deaths were recorded as cases, but not confirmed as deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the city from 11 million people to 50,333, or about 60% of Total Mainland China.

More about Covid-19







Questions

The topic “Wuhan checks its death toll” was one of the most widely read on China’s Weibo microblogging platform, which is very subdued.

Many commentators praised the government for admitting its mistakes and correcting them, although some still questioned the numbers and one urged other provinces to reevaluate their data.

Doctors and government officials in Wuhan have been repeatedly questioned about the accuracy of the death toll by journalists on government-organized trips.

Some of those officials acknowledged that people may have died without being counted in the chaotic first days of the outbreak, before evidence was widely available.

“There could not have been many because it was a very short period,” Wang Xinghuan, head of one of the two field hospitals built for the outbreak, told reporters in Wuhan on April 12. He stressed that he was not speaking for the government.

Before the revised Wuhan numbers were released, China said it had registered 26 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, up from 46 cases the previous day, according to the National Health Commission.

It brought the total number of cases in mainland China to 82,367.

Of the new cases, 15 were imported infections, the lowest since March 17. The remaining 11 confirmed cases were transmitted locally, compared to 12 the previous day. The number of new asymptomatic cases increased to 66 from 64 a day earlier.

China does not include patients without clinical symptoms, such as cough or fever, in its confirmed case count.

No new deaths were reported.

