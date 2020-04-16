Tirupati: the temple of Tirumala will be closed for the worship of pilgrims until May 3 | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

TIRUPATI: The world-famous temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and 50 odd temples under the administrative control of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will remain closed for the worship of pilgrims until May 3.Following the announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that the Indian union government has decided to extend the shutdown period for another 19 days until May 3 to effectively combat the new coronavirus across the nation , the richest temple body In the country, it was announced that all its temples throughout the country will remain closed for the worship of pilgrims until May 3.In a press release, the TTD administration announced that although the temple will remain closed to devotees, all prescribed rituals according to the agamas will continue to be performed at all temples, including the world-famous Tirumala temple.It should be remembered that the TTD administration closed the Tirumala temple for the worship of pilgrims on April 20, for the first time in 128 years. The decision was made by the temple body, following instructions from the state and central government to close all pilgrimage centers across the country, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus.