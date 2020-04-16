Rahul Gandhi: I do not agree with PM Modi on many issues, but now is not the time to fight | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congressman Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for the unit to fight the coronavirus that has infected more than 12,000 people in the country so far.

“I do not agree with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi with many problems, but now is not the time to fight. Join and fight the virus,” Rahul said during the press conference via video conference held today.

Rahul Gandhi also criticized the government’s policy to tackle the new coronavirus, saying that the imposed blockade is nothing more than a “pause” button that will only delay the spread of the virus.

“Blocking is in no way a solution for Covid-19. Blocking is like a pause button. When we get out of the block, the virus will start working again,” he said.

The Congressional leader said that the closure will only lock up the disease and that testing must be stepped up to address the situation.

“This has to be done through testing. India’s testing rate is very low, we need to increase testing. Two zones are needed: active zone and non-active zone. When people are locked up, the disease is blocked. When you open the door, the disease comes out, “he added.

He also said that the new coronavirus infection “cannot” be controlled, it can only be “managed”.

“Push the tests aggressively and use the tests strategically. To help states in their fight, use it not only to track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is moving,” suggested the leader of the Congress.

Rahul also warned the government of an impending food shortage crisis and urged the government to be prepared in advance.

“The government should open up food reserves and make them available to the poor as a preventive measure,” he said.

He also spoke in favor of “decentralization” to manage the ongoing migration crisis that is being reported from various parts of the country following the closure.

The congressional leader also praised the administration at the district and state level for effectively addressing the spread of the coronavirus.

“To fight Covid-19, our core force is working at the state and district levels. Success has been achieved in Wayanad, Kerala, due to effective machinery at the district level,” he added.

On Wednesday, he demanded that emergency ration cards be issued to those facing a shortage of food grains during the forced shutdown to contain the coronavirus.



In a tweet, he said that thousands of people could not benefit from the public distribution system (PDS) since they do not have ration cards.

The blockade, which was due to end on April 14, was extended until May 3 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, he had investigated the BJP-led government on how the blockade was imposed, saying that no country with such a large number of migrant workers has attempted this without organizing their stay and food.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, he said. The total number of cases includes 76 foreign citizens. 22 deaths were reported since Wednesday night.

