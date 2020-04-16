Covid-19: 6.5 lakh medical kits, purchased from China, to arrive in India today | India News

India Top Headlines

BEIJING: The coronavirus medical testing team that India acquired from China to combat the pandemic accelerated on Thursday when 6.50 lakh rapid tests for antibodies and RNA extraction kits were sent to the country.

In a tweet, India’s ambassador to China Vikram Misri said the medical kits were shipped early Thursday from Guangzhou airport in southern China.



“#IndiaFightsCoronavirus A total of 650,000 kits, including rapid antibody tests and RNA extraction kits, have been shipped earlier today from Guangzhou airport to #India,” Misri wrote.

Misri told PTI more than two million test kits that are sourced from China in the next 15 days.

Rapid Antibody Test Kits deliver results in 15 minutes and work on blood samples instead of nasal samples to determine if a patient has been exposed to the new virus. The RNA Extraction Kit allows total extraction of RNA from tissues. This extracted RNA is a mixture of a person’s own genetic material and, if present, the coronavirus RNA.

Two major shipments of medical kits were reported to have been shipped to India from China earlier as part of efforts to intensify testing, especially at hot spots during the ongoing blockade in the country.

On Tuesday, Misri told the media here that India has ordered to obtain 15 million personal protective equipment from China for medical personnel treating patients with COVID-19, in addition to three million test kits.

The requests are made in good faith with the help of the Chinese government.

“I believe that facilitating our needs and requirements in a timely manner, smoothly, on a predictable schedule at stable and orderly prices, would be the best possible signal to send the India-China relationship,” Misri said.

As its factories resumed operations after a tough two-month battle with coronavirus, China is busy taking advantage of vast export trade opportunities for key medical products, especially ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE), worldwide. , including India, where private and government agencies are placing orders for the import of these products.

India has extended its ongoing blockade to fight the coronavirus until May 3. It has reported 414 deaths due to the disease and 12,380 people have been infected with the disease in the country.

Considering the importance, Misri said the Indian embassy is facilitating commercial purchases in addition to coordinating flight links for their timely arrival in India.

As demand for Chinese medical supplies increased due to the spread of the virus in various parts of the world, China on Wednesday asked all countries to import these items through renowned Chinese companies authorized by the government and promised to punish the engaged in counterfeit behavior.

Responding to questions about quality concerns raised by various countries related to imports of medical equipment from China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Wednesday that the Chinese government is facilitating ordered exports. .

“We hope that foreign buyers will be able to choose products from companies that have been accredited by Chinese regulators with good production credentials,” he said.

