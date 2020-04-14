PM Modi’s speech today: Coronavirus blockade in India extended until May 3 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the last day of the coronavirus blockade on Tuesday. In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the national blockade will last until May 3.

Here is a look at the highlights of the Prime Minister's speech:



Considering all the suggestions, it has been decided that the blockade will last until May 3. During this time we have to be disciplined as we have been up to now.

Until April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored for strict implementation of the standards. States that will not allow hotspots to increase may be allowed to resume some important activities, but under certain conditions

We are also making great progress in the health infrastructure fund. In January, the country only had a laboratory to analyze the coronavirus. There are now more than 220 laboratories working on this front.

On Wednesday, the government will come out with extensive guidelines on the blockade.

I know you have faced many difficulties. Some have faced difficulties with food. Some have faced problems on the go. While some have kept away from their homes and relatives.

I know the kind of problems that all of you have been through in this period. But I know that for the country, all of you have worked as a disciplined soldier. I greet all of you.

India has been able to contain the spread and harmful effects of the coronavirus due to its patience. You have all suffered to save the nation.

The new year has begun in various states across the country. The way people look at the blockade is inspiring and commendable. I wish you and your family good health in this new year.

Even when India did not have a single patient with a crown, India had begun screening passengers in countries affected by Covid-19

If India had not taken a holistic and integrated approach, had not made a swift decision, India’s situation would have been different. However, the observations and results of the last few days have shown that the path we took was the correct one.

India has reaped the benefits of social distancing and blockade. We have also paid an economic cost for it. But it is nothing compared to the cost of living of the Indians.

The people who earn every day and meet their needs are also my family. It is one of my priorities to reduce your problems.

Prior to his speech, the Prime Minister had held consultations with senior ministers via videoconferencing on Saturday, during which talks were held on the need to further extend the blockade after taking into account the growing number of COVID cases- 19 in the country.

During the course of the meeting, the Prime Minister had said that there appears to be a consensus among States on the extension of the blockade for another two weeks. He stressed that the motto of the previous government was ‘jaan hai a jahaan hai’, but now it is ‘jaan bhi jahaan bhi’.

However, several states such as Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, among others, have already announced the extension of the blockade taking into account the increasing number of cases in the respective States.

