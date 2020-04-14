Modi speech tomorrow: PM Modi will address the nation on Tuesday | India News

India Top Headlines

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 a.m. on April 14, 2020. – PMO India (@PMOIndia) 1586767784000

NEW DELHI: The Center faced growing calls to reduce restrictions as an anxious nation awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction on the last day of the 21-day shutdown on Tuesday amid indications of a two-week extension to deal with stopping the spread of the coronavirus with a record 51 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.As expectations grew that the prime minister could halt plans to restart economic activities gradually, Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh formally announced on Monday an extension of the shutdown until April 30, bringing it to eight on Monday. number of states that adopt this step. The other states are Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Karnataka.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, 2020,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

The national shutdown announced by the prime minister has been in effect since March 25 in an unprecedented measure in the fight against Covid-19 and is scheduled to end on Tuesday.

In some good news, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, said 25 districts in 15 states that had previously detected Covid-19 infections contained the spread and did not report new cases in 14 days.

“This is a positive development.”

With a record 51 deaths in 24 hours, the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 324 and the number of cases in the country rose to 9,352 on Monday, an increase of 905 from Sunday night, according to the Health Ministry of the Union. Up to 979 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, he said.

However, according to a PTI count based on state reports, there were 9,594 positive cases and 335 deaths.

51 deaths were reported since Sunday night, of which 22 were from Maharashtra, seven from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand , according to the ministry of health.

Of the total 324 deaths, Maharashtra tops the count with 149 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 43, Gujarat at 26, Delhi at 24 and Telangana at 16, he said. With 11 deaths each, Punjab and Tamil Nadu were the other states that reported more than 10 deaths.

Seeking to rapidly expand Covid-19 testing facilities, the government has identified 14 Centers of Excellence such as PGIMER in Chandigarh, AIIMS, New Delhi and NIMHANS in Bangalore to guide all private and government medical universities in their catchment areas to create a state of the art molecular virology configurations.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus cases in India, the ICMR has taken into account the need to rapidly expand Covid-19 testing facilities in all parts of the country and has initiated a proactive search for possible laboratories that could enable the coronavirus testing. said a senior official.

According to an ICMR official, to date 2,06,212 tests have been performed for Covid-19.

“Of these 14,855 tests were conducted at 156 government laboratories and 1,913 tests were performed at 69 private laboratories on Sunday. No need to worry. We have enough stocks to test for six weeks,” the official said.

A broad consensus has emerged that the national blockade should extend at least two weeks after a meeting between the prime minister and state ministers on Saturday.

Several senior ministers at the same time have lobbied for the resumption of some economic activities, such as in the agricultural sector in regions without Covid-19 cases.

Since most states are in favor of the blockade extending at least two weeks beyond April 14, the government is broadly focusing on a dual action plan: containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country and the gradual resumption of economic activities, according to an official.

The Center’s plan is seen as a nuanced change in strategy, from saving lives a month ago to saving lives, as well as livelihoods now in the fight against the pandemic.

States are likely to designate districts, towns, and cities as red, orange, and green zones, depending on the number of covid-19 cases as part of efforts to allow differential restoration from normality with conditions such as wearing masks and distancing. social in public.

Union ministers and senior officials resumed work from the Delhi offices as the Center expanded its activities to deal with the situation arising from the coronavirus crisis.

The ministries became fully operational while following standard operating procedures (SoP) to maintain social distancing in the offices, authorities said.

“The Modi government is in full action now on all fronts,” said Minister of Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

“While awaiting an official announcement about the extension of the blockade, the Union government has become fully operational,” said an official.

Prime Minister K Palaniswami, announcing the extension of the confinement in Tamil Nadu, said the move was in accordance with the recommendations of medical and public health experts. The number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,000 mark on Sunday and is the second most affected state after Maharashtra.

A total of 352 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Maharashtra, bringing the count to 2,334, while the death toll rose to 160, according to an official with the state health department.

The Center has sought inputs related to group production, labor and logistics in five key sectors to determine the expected production if they become operational within a fortnight and require procedural support, official sources said.

The five sectors are textiles, chemicals, electronics, steel and pharmaceuticals, the sources said.

The FIEO exporting body urged the Ministry of the Interior (MHA) to implement suggestions made by the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to resume limited activity in certain identified industries, such as heavy electrical and telecommunications equipment. With reasonable guarantees.

The chairman of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), Sharad Kumar Saraf, said the list of industries, recommended by DPIIT, has been carefully chosen to help slowly channel the economy.

The Federation of Indian Retailers Association (FRAI) urged the government to let small stores open immediately as the daily flow of income from small retailers stopped completely since the closure, and sought compensation for your loss of income.

Claiming that it represents four micro, small, and medium-sized retailers across the country with membership in 34 retail associations, FRAI said all of these small retailers’ capital is tied to stocks of unsold products due to the blockade.

The IIC Chamber of Industry has suggested a “slow and staggered” approach to reopening various sectors based on the classification of geographies as red, amber and green, depending on the incidence of COVID-19 cases.

Textiles and clothing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, minerals and metals, as well as e-commerce, automobiles and chemicals are the key sectors that need to restart operations in a calibrated manner, according to an IIC report.

In a sign of easing some restrictions, the Delhi government decided to implement odd and even rules in all the city’s wholesale markets, under which merchants will sell vegetables every other day.

Development Minister Gopal Rai told PTI that the times for selling vegetables and fruits in these ‘mandis’ have been staggered to reduce crowds. “Vegetables will be sold from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and fruits from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in all of Delhi’s wholesale markets.”

Video: PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 a.m.