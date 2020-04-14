Massive test key to fight the crown, India nowhere in the game: Rahul Gandhi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congressman Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread, but that the country is currently “nowhere in the game.” Claiming that the country has a fairly low level of testing for coronavirus infection, he said that with only 149 tests per million inhabitants, India is currently in the company of countries like Laos, Niger and Honduras.

India delayed the purchase of test kits and is now critically short of them. With only 149 tests per million Ind … https://t.co/BbboawWhO4 – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1586857599000

“India delayed the purchase of test kits and is now very close to them,” he said on Twitter. With only 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) and Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. We are currently not in any part of the game, “he added in his tweet.