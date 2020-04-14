India United States Defense Agreement: United States approves sale of $ 155 million missiles and torpedoes to India | World News

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: The Trump Administration notified Congress Monday of its determination to sell $ 155 million Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and light torpedoes to India.

The sale of 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles is estimated to cost $ 92 million, while 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight torpedoes and three MK 54 exercise torpedoes are estimated at $ 63 million, the Agency said. Defense Security Cooperation in two separate notifications to Congress.

The US Department of State. USA It recently made a determination in this regard following a request by the Indian government for these two military equipment, the Pentagon said.

According to the Pentagon, the Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I aircraft to carry out anti-surface warfare missions in defense of critical sea routes while improving interoperability with the United States and other allied forces.

“India will use the enhanced capacity to deter regional threats and to strengthen its national defense. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” said the Pentagon.

While the Harpoon missiles will be manufactured by Boeing, the torpedoes would be supplied by Raytheon, according to the notification.



The proposed sale, he said, will enhance India’s ability to deal with current and future threats from enemy weapons systems. The MK 54 Lightweight Torpedo will provide the ability to conduct anti-submarine warfare missions.

“India will use the enhanced capacity as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its national defense. India intends to use MK 54 light torpedoes on its P-8I aircraft. India will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces, ”he said.

In both notifications, the Pentagon said that the proposed sale of this equipment and support will not upset the basic military balance in the region.

According to the Pentagon, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the strategic relationship between the United States and India and improve the security of a major defensive partner, who remains a major force for policy. . stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region.