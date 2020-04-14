India Top Headlines

Delayed blockade to topple the Cong government in MP: Kamal Nath | India News

NEW DELHI: Former Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Kamal Nath alleged on Sunday that the Modi government delayed preventive measures against the coronavirus only to ensure that his government was overthrown in Bhopal, stressing that the closure was announced hours after Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be sworn in as the last Chief Minister. month.

“What started on March 4 culminated on March 23 when Chouhan took an oath and the Prime Minister announced the closure on March 24. It was delayed to overthrow the parliamentary government of Congress, ”he said.

He said that was the reason why the coronavirus had spread across the country and why MP was the most affected with more than 46 health department officials, including the chief health secretary, who tested positive for the pandemic.

Addressing a congressional press conference, Nath said: “The timeline of events shows that it is not rocket science to understand why measures like the blockade were delayed.” He added that Rahul Gandhi had urged the government to fail on February 12.

Nath said the speaker of the assembly of parliamentarians announced the postponement of the House on March 16 for 10 days due to the coronavirus while his government had begun to take firm action against the pandemic. But the Center refused to suspend Parliament in order not to justify the assembly’s decision, he added.

The congressional leader said putting policy before the pandemic had cost the country a great deal and the true picture of the virus’s spread had not emerged due to limited evidence focused on urban areas. He said the Center was making excuses for the shortage of preventive equipment and test kits, but one should note when orders for these kits were made. “Those who gave the orders first would be delivered first,” he argued.

Nath said the Chouhan government was working without a cabinet, health minister or interior minister at such critical times, and called the BJP’s resignation from responsibility.

