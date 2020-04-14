Coronavirus in America: As Australia’s 444 fly home, American citizens prefer to stay behind | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: As Australia repatriated 444 of its citizens on a special flight from New Delhi to Melbourne over the weekend, many others, particularly from the US. USA, They are choosing to stay here, since EE. USA It becomes the country most affected by Covid-19.

Earlier this week, US officials said several US citizens preferred to remain in India despite the US state department. USA He made special flights to bring stranded Americans home. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, tweeted that more than 50,000 people had been withdrawn.

Coronavirus pandemic: live updates

But several Americans are clearly choosing to stay behind. At a briefing with journalists in Washington DC earlier this week, the US state department official. The US Ian Brownlee said: “We had thousands of people when we called India for expressions of interest on a flight, and yet this weekend our staff in India literally cold-called 800 people to ask them if they wanted to take a flight today. We got 10 positive responses, 10 out of 800 calls. So that’s just an indication of the uncertainty of some of these numbers that we’re seeing. ” He said they followed 24,000 US citizens still in India.

Damu Ravi, additional MEA secretary and in charge of the Covid-19 response, told reporters that the MEA had facilitated the repatriation of 20,473 foreign citizens of India.

More about Covid-19





The UK plans to run 12 more charter flights this week from Amritsar, New Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. In the first round of flights last week, of the 35,000 British registered in India, around 20,000 chose to return.

Time to mask yourself and stay safe: join TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign

UK Minister of State for South Asia and Commonwealth Tariq Ahmad was quoted as saying: “We are doing everything we can to get thousands of British travelers to India back home. This is a huge and complex operation that also involves working with the Indian government to allow people to move within India to board these flights. More than 300 people arrived from Goa on Thursday morning, 1,400 more will arrive over the Easter weekend and these 12 flights next week will bring thousands more. ”

