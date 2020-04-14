Application Aarogya Setu, India has shown the way, says the World Bank | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India has stolen a march on other global tech giants by launching the Aarogya Setu app that significantly aids in contact tracing and slows the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic with multilateral experts and agencies calling it a useful innovation for stop the disease from spreading.

Days after the app’s launch, global tech companies Apple and Google said on Saturday that they were building software on smartphones that would aid in contact tracing and would inform users if they were in contact with people infected with Covid-19. .

“India leads the way in contact tracking for Covid-19: privacy first by design, secure, robust and scalable to billions of users. I’m glad to see Apple and Google team up to develop contact tracking on Aarogya Setu lines, ”said NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant on Twitter, labeling Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

India leads contact tracking for COVID-19: privacy first by design, secure, robust and scalable to billio … https://t.co/rIAYteUybr – Amitabh Kant (@ amitabhk87) 1586608665000

Citing the example of the app, a World Bank report released Sunday said that innovative solutions could go a long way in educating and tracking contagion among populations at large.

“Digital technologies can also be used to monitor the spread of Covid-19. These largely voluntary initiatives have been successful in helping to combat the pandemic in East Asia. Incentives can also be provided to those who report symptoms. India recently launched an app, Aarogya Setu, which uses location data from people’s smartphones to tell users if they’ve been around someone who tested positive for Covid-19, “the World Bank’s South Economic Focus report said. .

“Privacy concerns can be addressed by legislating sunset clauses in tracking systems. The region is home to many poor and uneducated households who are, however, tech savvy, and the technology of innovative solutions could go a long way in educating and tracking contagion among the general population, “the report said.

Kant said this was a world-class app intended to help curb the spread of the disease.

“The application has been developed with a comprehensive approach to India and has been made possible with a public-private partnership with the best experience,” Kant told TOI.



The government has been trying to popularize the app and has explained that adequate precautions have been taken regarding privacy. Legal experts also said that there are three features that have been incorporated into Aarogya Setu to preserve privacy.

“First, personal information is de-identified in the registry, so thereafter the app only uses a unique device identity to identify you, not your name or any other personal information. Second, the information the app collects , those with whom you come in contact and your location information is kept on the phone by default. It is only sent to NIC servers when you have come in contact with an infected person or when your probability of becoming infected is high “, Rahula Matthan, a partner at legal consulting firm Trilegal, told TOI.

“Finally, the data collected by the application, both the data that remains on your device and that which has been uploaded to the servers, is regularly deleted,” said Matthan.

