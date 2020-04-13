Pakistan represents in the fight to the end in Afghanistan, but India also needs to prepare – analysis

Opinion

Aslam Farooqui, the so-called head of the Islamic State of Khorasan province (ISKP) who was arrested on April 4, has not really been singing like a canary as some expected. But he has spoken about his group’s ties to the Pakistani deep state, gave the interrogators an insight into the state of the power struggle in Afghanistan, and admitted how his fighters had fled and were mostly hiding in one district. from eastern Afghanistan. The general picture that emerged from the days of interrogations outside of Kabul is that the Taliban will not share the loot of power after the withdrawal of the US military from the country.

The Taliban, he told interrogators in the first days of his interrogation, have neutralized 90 percent of the ISKP group in Afghanistan. This attack has forced his remaining fighters to seek refuge in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, which shares the border with Pakistan.

It has not helped the ISKP led by Farooqui, a Pashtun from the Orakzai Agency, that the group is primarily made up of Pakistani citizens, from those in Balochistan and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa area to Islamabad and Kashmir occupied by Pak. The Sunni Pashtun Taliban have been mercilessly beating the ISKP for trying to operate from the Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan and Nangarhar provinces.

That the Taliban have nothing to do with the ISKP and its supporters in the deep state of Pakistan was evident when the Taliban quickly distanced themselves from the March 25 attack on the Kabul gurdwara that killed more than 2 dozen faithful Sikhs. The attack was carried out by the Farooqui group with a pair of radicalized Kasargod Keralites involved in the massacre.

The Taliban, after some setbacks, began to take the first steps to implement the February 29 agreement with the United States Special Representative for the Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, which paves the way for the United States and other foreign forces leave Afghanistan. This pact requires the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners. The Taliban, on the other hand, would release 1,000 troops from the Afghan security force. The exchange was supposed to have happened before March 10.

The Taliban released the first group of 20 Afghan security force prisoners on Sunday, an event that the United States special envoy described as “an important step in the peace process and the reduction of violence.”

It is still too early to predict the course of events in the volatile state of Afghanistan. But there is increasing evidence that the country is becoming an Islamic Republic to the Islamic Emirates, where Sharia laws will apply and in the days when the Taliban took control of Kabul in 1996.

Despite the fact that the USA USA They may have a limited footprint in the country torn by the struggle to manage their affairs in Central Asia, Pakistan and China, there are indications that the Taliban will not listen to their Pakistan, once it is their mentor, on every issue once seize them. power.

The Taliban are not a monolithic body. It may be united to seize power in Afghanistan, but there are elements within it that completely oppose Pakistan and some are in favor of the Durand Line reaching the new border with its eastern neighbor, “said a senior analyst with based in Kabul.

That will complicate the situation for Islamabad.

Like Pakistan, India is also entering unknown waters once again as it supports the current regime, including its friends from the Northern Alliance for the past two decades, it will have to deal with the Taliban when it comes to power. And that day is not far away.