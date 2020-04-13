Doctors replace ASI group severed hand in Patiala: officials | India News

India Top Headlines

PATIALA: Doctors from Chandigarh’s PGIMER successfully reattached an ASI hand severed in an attack by a group of Nihangs in Patiala in Punjab on Sunday, authorities said.

The assistant deputy inspector’s hand was cut off and two of his Punjab police colleagues were injured when the group allegedly attacked them with swords after they were asked to show curfews outside a wholesale vegetable market.

Hours after the incident, police arrested eight men from a gurdwara in the nearby town of Balbera. Police said they recovered weapons, some cash and cannabis during the raid.

A group of ‘Nihangs’ arrived at the vegetable market at around 6.15am and Mandi board employees prevented them from entering as they were not carrying any passes.

The Nihang first beat the Mandi board employee and then forcibly entered the vegetable market.

The police officers present at the scene intervened and a fight broke out between them. During the fight, the Nihang drew swords and cut ASI Harjeet Singh’s hand, while SHO Sadar Bilkar Singh and ASI Raj Singh suffered injuries to their shoulders, arms and legs.

I just spoke to the main plastic surgeon who performed the successful surgery to sew our brave crown’s hand … https://t.co/2hmlPV8OmY – ANI (@ANI) 1586702221000

After attacking the policemen, the men fled the scene towards a gurudwara.

Eight people, including five attackers, were arrested hours after an exchange of fire in a gurdwara where the group fled after the 6.15am incident in the city of Sanaur.

Patiala Senior Police Superintendent Mandeep Singh Sidhu, along with other top officials, soon arrived at the scene and sent additional forces to catch the accused.

Singh, along with his colleagues, was rushed to the Rajindra Hospital from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh.



With a lock in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, the barricades were placed outside of the wholesale market, and entry restricted to those with curfew passes.

The Nihang, members of a Sikh sect whose adherents carry traditional weapons and wear blue robes, arrived in an SUV and ‘mandi officials told them to stop, police said.

“They were asked to show passes. But they hit the vehicle against the door and the barricades,” said Patiala Police Superintendent Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Punjab Prime Minister Amarinder Singh said he was proud of the mandi police party for professionally handling the situation. In a tweet, the CM said it had instructed the police to deal “as strictly as possible” with anyone who violates the law.