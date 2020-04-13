Delhi earthquake today: earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: A magnitude 3.5 mid-intensity earthquake with an epicenter in Delhi shook the region on Sunday night, causing panic-stricken people to quickly flee their homes.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 5.45 pm.

“Its epicenter was at Wazirabad, in northeast Delhi, at a depth of 8 kilometers,” said JL Gautam, Chief (Operations), NCS.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi is in the fourth zone.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit the national capital in 2004. Another earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was registered in the city in 2001, according to official data. “The tremors were felt in Delhi. I hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each of you,” Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

S Damle, a resident of eastern Delhi, said: “I felt my chair shake and there was a loud thud. It was really scary.”

“We were watching television and suddenly we felt the tremors. We ran out of the house. Few of our neighbors had also gathered outside. We greeted them from a distance and returned to the house,” Arefa Sultana, a resident of Lajpat Nagar said. .

People have stayed home due to the blockade imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

