Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News
NEW DELHI: Up to 918 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of such cases to 8,447 in the country, the Union health ministry said Sunday, while affirming that the government is “extra ready” if there is an exponential increase in the number of patients with coronavirus. Total deaths from
coronavirus rose to 273.
Here are the best developments:
1
India
- The joint secretary of the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal, said that the government is expanding the testing capacity of COVID-19 in state and private medical schools.
- The Union Ministry of Health said that only 20 percent of coronavirus patients need ICU support and critical care. With the increase in the coronavirus case, we are increasing the number of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and isolation centers in the country.
- The Center has called on all Union states and territories to take welfare measures, including food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities, for migrant workers living in various relief camps across the country.
- The central government said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free LPG refills will be provided to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries during the three-month period from April to June 2020.
- According to ICMR officials, a total of 1.86,906 samples have been analyzed so far across the country, of which 7,953 have been positive for COVID-19.
- According to government spokesman KS Dhatwalia, the Group of Ministers approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries after a stock assessment.
two
state
- Punjab: An ASI hand was severed and two of his Punjab Police colleagues were injured in the Patiala district when a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly attacked them with swords after being asked to show curfews outside a market. Made of veggies. Police arrested 8 men from a nearby gurdwara.
- Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 1,075.
- Uttar Pradesh: Twenty-eight more cases of coronavirus appeared in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the count to 480 in the state.
- Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital increased to 1,069, with 166 new cases and five deaths reported in one day.
- Maharashtra: An additional 134 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, bringing the total COVID-19 case count in the state to 1895.
- Assam: Assam has reported 29 cases of COVID-19 so far, including one death.
- Rajasthan: Rajasthan recorded 96 most confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state count to 796.
- Manipur: The first COVID-19 positive patient from Manipur, who was in treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, was released from the hospital on Sunday. Manipur has so far reported only one case of COVID-19.
- Kerala: Up to 36 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease and only two new positive cases were detected, bringing the number of cases of active coronavirus in the state to 194.
- J&K: Twenty-one people tested positive for the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 245.
- Uttarakhand: With no new cash reported, the total number of cases in the state remains at 35.
- Karnataka: A total of 232 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karnataka to today.
- Madhya Pradesh: The state has a total of 532 positive cases of COVID-19, so far.
- Gujarat: 25 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Gujarat, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493.
- In Bihar: 64 positive cases and 1 death have been reported in the state to date, of which 37 are active cases and 26 have been discharged.
- Haryana: The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Haryana increased to 181 on Sunday.
- Himachal Pradesh: So far, a total of 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh.
3
World
- More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 percent of deaths occurring in Italy, Spain, France, and Britain.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked state-funded doctors and NHS staff for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic when he was released from the hospital, saying he owed them his life after testing positive for the deadly virus more than two weeks ago.
- Health officials say 657 more people in England have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in the UK to more than 10,000.
- The total number of deaths related to the new coronavirus in the United States exceeded that of Italy, with at least 20,506 lives succumbing to the outbreak, and so far 527,111 people have been infected by the spread.
- The daily number of deaths in Spain from the coronavirus increased to 619, after falling for three days in a row, the government said. The country, one of the most affected by the pandemic, has registered 16,972 deaths from COVID-19.
- Iran announced 117 new deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the overall official figure to 4,474, but easing some restrictions that had been put in place to slow the spread of the disease.
- Pakistan reported 386 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 5,170.
- A doctor died in Kabul from the coronavirus, while Afghanistan reported 52 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the country to 607.