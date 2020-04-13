Coronavirus overview: developments in India and the rest of the world | India News

India Top Headlines

coronavirus

NEW DELHI: Up to 918 cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of such cases to 8,447 in the country, the Union health ministry said Sunday, while affirming that the government is “extra ready” if there is an exponential increase in the number of patients with coronavirus. Total deaths fromrose to 273.

Here are the best developments:



1 India

The joint secretary of the Ministry of Health, Lav Agarwal, said that the government is expanding the testing capacity of COVID-19 in state and private medical schools.

The Union Ministry of Health said that only 20 percent of coronavirus patients need ICU support and critical care. With the increase in the coronavirus case, we are increasing the number of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and isolation centers in the country.

The Center has called on all Union states and territories to take welfare measures, including food, shelter, medicine, mobile and video call facilities, for migrant workers living in various relief camps across the country.

The central government said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, free LPG refills will be provided to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries during the three-month period from April to June 2020.

According to ICMR officials, a total of 1.86,906 samples have been analyzed so far across the country, of which 7,953 have been positive for COVID-19.

According to government spokesman KS Dhatwalia, the Group of Ministers approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries after a stock assessment.

two state

Punjab: An ASI hand was severed and two of his Punjab Police colleagues were injured in the Patiala district when a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly attacked them with swords after being asked to show curfews outside a market. Made of veggies. Police arrested 8 men from a nearby gurdwara.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu reported 106 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected to 1,075.

Uttar Pradesh: Twenty-eight more cases of coronavirus appeared in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the count to 480 in the state.

Delhi: The total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital increased to 1,069, with 166 new cases and five deaths reported in one day.

Maharashtra: An additional 134 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra, bringing the total COVID-19 case count in the state to 1895.

Assam: Assam has reported 29 cases of COVID-19 so far, including one death.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan recorded 96 most confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the state count to 796.

Manipur: The first COVID-19 positive patient from Manipur, who was in treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, was released from the hospital on Sunday. Manipur has so far reported only one case of COVID-19.

Kerala: Up to 36 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease and only two new positive cases were detected, bringing the number of cases of active coronavirus in the state to 194.

J&K: Twenty-one people tested positive for the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 245.

Uttarakhand: With no new cash reported, the total number of cases in the state remains at 35.

Karnataka: A total of 232 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Karnataka to today.

Madhya Pradesh: The state has a total of 532 positive cases of COVID-19, so far.

Gujarat: 25 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Gujarat, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493.

In Bihar: 64 positive cases and 1 death have been reported in the state to date, of which 37 are active cases and 26 have been discharged.

Haryana: The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Haryana increased to 181 on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh: So far, a total of 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh.