Andhra Pradesh Government Suspends Nagari Municipal Commissioner | Amaravati News

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended Nagari Township Municipal Commissioner K Venkatarami Reddy with immediate effect.He is suspended for making certain adverse comments about the government and participating in a political conversation regarding the Covid-19 crisis.The government is contemplating disciplinary proceedings against him. He was ordered not to leave the Nagari municipality without prior permission.The state government has given Ch. Venkateswara Rao, sanitary inspector, Nagari, full additional charge of the position of municipal commissioner, Nagari until further orders.