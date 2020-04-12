Mumbai Coronavirus News: Mumbai Observes a Medical Crisis with Nearly 100 Healthcare Workers Covid + ve | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: At a time when Covid-19 cases are getting heavy and fast, the city could be seeing an emergency from another kind of closed hospital and off-duty nurses.

On Friday, 19 other health workers tested positive at hospitals, bringing the count of affected medical personnel to nearly 100 in Mumbai, probably the highest in India. Alarmed by the spread of the infection among front-line workers, private hospitals have been asked to urgently provide safety kits, extra pay, and transportation.



At Bhatia Hospital, under containment since Wednesday, 14 employees, including 10 nurses, two doctors and a physical therapist, tested positive, leading to its closure. Two nurses tested positive at Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar. You have been asked to stop new admissions.

Shushrusha Hospital in Dadar has been instructed to discharge all patients within 48 hours.

With major hospitals like Jaslok, Wockhardt, and Bhatia shutting down operations and Breach Candy running minimal services, at least 800-900 beds are currently out of circulation in South Mumbai alone. Development has led to questions about the safety protocols followed in hospitals. A civic official said that with the correct protocols, some infections can be avoided. “The Kasturba Hospital, for example, has not reported any infection among doctors and staff,” he said.

A senior manager at a private hospital said: “Some cases of infection were expected in hospitals as we are actively managing patients with Covid-19. However, the initial shortage of PPE and bulk infections in some hospitals has complicated the situation. ”

Two more nurses tested positive for Breach Candy, which has been providing ICU and emergency services with skeletal staff after 180 of its nurses were quarantined a few days ago. Among the 100 infected health workers, more than 60 are nurses, 10 are doctors, while the rest are technicians working in cardiology or pathology laboratories, and cleaners.

The 250-bed Saifee Hospital, which was one of the first to deal with the scare and shutdown of OT Covid-19 and diagnostic units, will now only admit patients with coronavirus. Additionally, a dozen other small and mid-level nursing homes across the city have closed operations after patients tested positive by accident and their employees had to be quarantined. Khar Hinduja Hospital is also performing minimal services after several of its employees were quarantined. Nursing homes unaffected by the infection are also running at half their strength, as many employees have been unable to travel.

Commenting on the situation, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said private hospitals are sorely needed these days. “Some patients would prefer to go to private hospitals and many of them are doing a good job of managing patients with Covid-19,” he said, adding that in the event that a hospital does become infected, there are protocols to test them and fully disinfect the facilities. . “Once this is done, the hospital can start operating again,” he said.

Mumbai’s situation is intriguing compared to various cities and even states. In Delhi, which has reported almost 800 positive cases, 35 health workers have been infected so far. In Kerala, where the country’s first Covid-19 cases appeared, a doctor with a history of travel to Spain, two nurses in Kottayam and one in Ernakulam tested positive. In Tamil Nadu, five doctors tested positive in addition to a laboratory assistant and a PG naturopathic student.

A nurse at one of the southern Mumbai hospitals said much of the blame falls on the hospital administration, who was caught napping when the cases arose. “Despite our pleas, PPE was reserved for those who work in the Covid-19 rooms. Even those showing symptoms were put on shifts until they were too sick, “said the nurse. Most of the nurses, from Kerala, share apartments or hostel rooms with 8-12 others, which they believe contributed to the spread. “Most were not quarantined or evaluated on time,” said a member of the United Nurses Association.

In Shushrusha, where two nurses aged 27 and 42 tested positive, the BMC ordered that another 28 be quarantined. “We have advised the hospital to have all nurses tested at their own cost in private,” said a civic official. The two nurses lived on the hospital premises. Authorities said they likely have contracted the virus from a doctor, who tested positive a few days ago. An 83-year-old patient from the N C Kelkar road in Dadar who tested positive was a patient of the same doctor. Incidentally, a 59-year-old Mahim resident who was on dialysis at Sushrusha Hospital every other day also tested positive on Friday.

HCQ reaches documents, nurses

A day after TOI reported that many health workers in citizen-run hospitals were unable to receive their weekly dose of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on Tuesday, authorities at Sion Hospital said new supplies had arrived on Friday. Preventive medicine is prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for front-line workers against Covid-19 infection.




