At 3.8 cases per million, India’s infection rate remains quite low: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: Social distancing and confinement are powerful “social vaccines” against the Covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed more than 200 countries, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday, detailing the government’s approach in 133 districts critical as a critical component of concerted containment. strategy.

“I can confidently affirm that, in terms of data or statistics on Covid-19, India is much better placed than any other country,” said the minister, speaking to an international online conference on Covid-19 organized by the University. Bennett’s. He added that India has reported a fairly low infection rate at 3.8 cases per million, compared to much higher percentages in most other countries.

Currently, cases double every 4.5 days, and most districts in the country are not affected, Vardhan said.

Insisting on social distancing, he said that a vaccine (as long as it is available) could save one individual at a time, but a “social vaccine” would help rescue entire populations and delay an illness that was a unique challenge for everyone. .

Covid-19: ‘Dharma Sankat’ for government on blockade, says Gurcharan Das India has imposed the world’s strictest blockade in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Author and commentator Gurcharan Das, speaking at a global online conference on the pandemic organized by Bennett University, said it is a “dharma sankat” and that the government should carry out a partial blockade given the low number of tests, unknown. the extent of the infection.

Covid-19: Prison in India should be carefully lifted, says WHO special envoy David Nabarro, a special envoy from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Covid-19 at a conference on Thursday, said the release of the closure in India should be selective and careful. Measures are required to ensure that people living in “hotspots”, areas where Covid-19 positive cases are identified, do not start to enter new places and spread the disease.

The 133-district focus was on a “aggressive containment strategy” divided into addressing large outbreaks and conglomerate containment, he said. The goal was to eliminate the infection in areas where it had gained ground and was a threat in terms of larger transmission. While there was a strong focus on hotspots, India had an effective monitoring system with more than seven lakh people under rigorous surveillance, he added.

The minister also urged the country to stay united with front-line health workers who were working despite the risk of becoming infected. He asked people to name and shame those who misbehaved or attacked health workers, doctors, or nurses. Such incidents, he said, were painful and should be condemned by all.

Vardhan said surveillance had been key from the start when India’s case zero, a medical student who returned from Wuhan, was tracked down to find 162 contacts, including people close during flights and train travel. Active contact tracking and a surveillance mechanism developed over the years was used to break the coronavirus transmission chain that came through foreign travelers, he said.

The government took proactive measures that included active screening, community policing, capacity building for ASHA workers and improving health infrastructure that helped India reduce the infection rate, he said. It also issued various notices, including those for travel, testing and even wearing masks. These warnings were revised from time to time to update them according to the evolving scenario, he said.

“We are closely monitoring everything that happens in other countries and even within the country. The situation is being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level of government, by the prime minister and by the cabinet secretary along with others such as the group of ministers led by me, “said Vardhan.

He said that India’s response has been proactive thus far and that the proper way to combat the disease was proper enforcement of the blockade and implementation of social distancing. The minister also assured that the government had made adequate arrangements for the supply of oxygen, ventilators, isolation beds and ICU facilities despite the fact that 85% of the cases were very mild or minor and would not require such facilities.

