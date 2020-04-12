217 blood samples in Andhra Pradesh test negative for coronavirus | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

AMARAVATI: Blood samples from more than 200 people were negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said Thursday.No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 12 hours from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, he said.He added that all 217 blood samples analyzed during the period yielded negative results.The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state was 348, with 335 active cases.In total, nine patients have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals.Four Covid-19 deaths have been reported so far in the state.