Breaking News
 |  |  | 

India Top Headlines

217 blood samples in Andhra Pradesh test negative for coronavirus | Amaravati News

<span>Rumita Patel</span>Rumita Patel
 |  Apr 12, 2020

AMARAVATI: Blood samples from more than 200 people were negative for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh overnight as total cases remained at 348, a health department bulletin said Thursday.
No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last 12 hours from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, he said.
He added that all 217 blood samples analyzed during the period yielded negative results.
The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state was 348, with 335 active cases.
In total, nine patients have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
Four Covid-19 deaths have been reported so far in the state.

  • to download

    The times of India News app for the last City News

  • Subscribe

    Start your daily mornings with the Times of India newspaper! Order now

Times of India

217-blood-samples-in-andhra-pradesh-test-negative-for-coronavirus-amaravati-news

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Exclusive Stories

Subscribe