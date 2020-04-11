Prime Minister Narendra Modi wears a homemade face mask during the CM meeting at Covid-19 | India News

India Top Headlines

More about Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen wearing a homemade face mask on Saturday during his meeting with chief ministers about the country’s coronavirus outbreak.The meeting, conducted by videoconference, also featured other chief ministers wearing face masks.Read our coronavirus blog live for the latest news and updates.While Prime Minister Modi used the white stole to cover his face, the Prime Minister of Maharashtra covered his face with a surgical mask. Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath was also seen with his face covered along with other state officials.West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yeddyurappa were also present during the meeting.

In recent days, several state governments have made it compulsory for people to cover their faces as they venture out of their homes.

The Times of India has actively spearheaded a campaign, #MaskIndia, to encourage people to wear homemade face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 virus.

Time to mask yourself and stay safe: join TOI’s #MaskIndia campaign

On video: Covid-19: PM Modi interacts with CMs via videoconference